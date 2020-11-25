The NASCAR Cup Series may be one of the more fluid sports series in the country as all of the organizations that compete in the sport know that if you are not willing to make some tough decisions that you will quickly find yourself falling behind.
Once behind at this level of competition the climb back up the ladder takes so much longer than what is usually a quick slide down. Owners know to make their sponsors happy and eager to resign when a contract is up that they have to field them a very competitive team that runs up front and competes for wins on a weekly basis.
The sport is now so competitive not only on the track but also in the hunt for new sponsors that owners are constantly trying to find the right driver-crew chief combination that will bring them the success they are seeking. In reality the driver-crew chief hunt that we see take place every season is actually a hunt for the right chemistry between the two people on a team that dictates its success.
Finding a new driver or crew chief is not that hard as the supply is always greater than the demand but it’s the chemistry between those two that all an owner can do is to sit back and hope it comes to fruition as the two begin to work together.
There is not an organization in the sport regardless of its success that doesn’t have an owner looking to improve his race teams’ performance. Roger Penske shook up his organization by moving his crew chiefs around after last season and the result was that he still got two of his teams in the Championship 4 with a third team showing improvement.
Rick Hendrick shook the sport up when he broke up his seven-time series championship combination of Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus but like all successful owners he wasn’t afraid to make the move.
Joe Gibbs Racing became the latest Cup Series operation to shake things up as it announced that it would have a new crew chief lineup for the 2021 season. Owner Joe Gibbs has put together one of the most successful organizations in the sport and like his he did during his Hall of Fame NFL coaching career, he was always able to make the changes necessary to keep his team competitive for not only the next season but the ones to follow.
Being Kyle Busch’s crew chief may be one of the hardest jobs in the sport but it would be hard to argue that anybody could have done a better job than Adam Stevens. He just completed his sixth season as crew chief for Busch’s #18 Toyota team and the two won 28 races and a couple of series titles. Busch by his own lofty standards struggled this season even though he was part of the 16-driver playoff field.
Stevens will now move over to JGR’s #20 team for Christopher Bell who will be in his first full-time season at the Cup level after replacing Erik Jones. Replacing Steven’s as crew chief on Busch’s #18 team will be Ben Beshore, a former engineer for that team.
The two also have history as Beshore was crew chief for Busch in the Xfinity Series in 2019 when they won four races together. JGR’s Denny Hamlin’s #20 Toyota team will continue next season with Chris Gabehart as crew chief. The fourth team in JGR’s stable, Martin Truex Jr.’s #19 Toyota will see James Small begin his second season as crew chief in 2021. Now everyone at JGR will have to wait to see how it will all work out once the season gets underway in February. Bold changes indeed, but this sport demands that you change with the times.