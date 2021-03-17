TV commercials keep projecting the image of this being the best NASCAR Cup Series season ever and if producing different winners is one of prerequisites for that to happen then the 2021 season may just turn out to be as advertised.
Martin Truex Jr. became the fifth different winner in the first five races of the season when he took the checkered flag at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday in the Instacart 500.
This is the first time that the Cup Series has started its season with five different winners in the first five races since 2017. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s last win came in June of 2020 at Martinsville and he missed being part of the Championship 4 that races for the title at the season’s final race at Phoenix in the fall for only the second time in six years.
Even though he was in the midst of a winless streak, the former series champion was still a threat to win as posted eleven finishes of second or third. His owner Joe Gibbs extended his contract at the beginning of this season further showing that the organization knew he still had more wins and possibly another series title before he crawls out of the car for the last time.
His win on Sunday not only put his skills on display but also the skills of his crew chief James Small and his pit crew as he put his Toyota into the outside wall early in the race.
His team worked on the car at every pit stop and their efforts showed on the track as the car had the speed and track position near the end of the race that put them in position for the win. Joey Logano was the driver to beat all day as he led 143 laps and won the second stage but could not hold off the hard charging Truex in the closing laps.
It came down to a final restart with 25 laps to go as Logano led the field to the green flag and immediately decided to take the short-cut through the dog leg portion of the track. Truex stayed high and when Logano put his Ford back on the track, Truex was alongside him on the outside with the momentum. He went on to make the pass and never looked back as he led the final laps on his way to a 1.698 second win.
Logano came home second followed by Truex’s teammate Denny Hamlin in third with Logano’s Penske Racing’s teammate Brad Keselowski in fourth. Chase Elliott started his second consecutive Phoenix race from the back of the field after failing pre-race inspection came home in fifth. Elliott has the blueprint on starting from the rear of the field at Phoenix as he started there in the championship race last fall only to work his way through the field for the win and the season title.
While the season has already produced five different winners, the point standings is being led by drivers yet to make it to victory lane this season. Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano sit in the top three spots in the standings and even though they are not collecting checkered flags, they are collecting Stage Points.
These points are awarded to the top-10 drivers in each of the first two stages of a race and are added to a driver’s total at the end of the race. Hamlin leads the way with 77 stage points followed by Keselowski’s 52 and Logano has collected 50.
Logano actually left Phoenix with more points than Truex even though he finished second to him. Truex was awarded 40 points for the win and earned 9 additional points for finishing second in the second stage giving him a total of 49 points.
Logano received 35 points for his second place finish in the race and nine points for his second place finish in the first stage and ten points for winning the second stage that gave him a total of 54 points for the day.
The number of different winners is deservingly grabbing all of the headlines at this time but for some drivers it will come down to points in making the playoff field. Stage points could make the difference and at some point a driver and his team will have to make it a priority.