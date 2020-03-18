Once the cancellations of major sporting events started to be announced last week, it was only a matter of time before NASCAR would have to pull the plug on its schedule beginning at Atlanta and the following week at Homestead-Miami.
Some would say the sanctioning body was slow to react as it first announced that the races would go on as planned but no fans would be allowed inside the track.
While NASCAR was continuing to move forward with its plans of racing without fans, every other professional league or major sporting event was announcing that they were either postponing part of their schedule or cancelling an event.
NASCAR followed suit on Friday when it announced that the races at Atlanta and Homestead-Miami were being postponed.
Government officials have no timetable on how long it may take to control the spread of the coronavirus in this country but they have initiated the necessary steps to begin what could be a lengthy period of time to get it under control.
Every sport is having to deal with the idea of cancelling more events and NASCAR is no different.
Texas Motor Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway are now in the crosshairs of what to do moving forward but both tracks have said that they are preparing as if their races would go on as scheduled. Unlike Atlanta and the rest of the sporting events that fell victim to late cancellations and postponements over the last week, Texas, Bristol and the rest of the series will know well in advance of what is going to take place.
Following what was to be a race at Homestead-Miami this weekend, the schedule is set to take the series to Texas and then on to the first short track race of the young season at Bristol Motor Speedway. Following Bristol, the first of only three open dates on the schedule takes place which coincides with the Easter weekend.
The Cup Series rules state that the playoff portion of the season begins with the 27th race but if the canceled races are not rescheduled that leaves NASCAR with having to make a decision concerning the length of the regular season in order to keep the 10-race playoff portion of the schedule intact.
Those decisions to be made are on down the road for the sanctioning body but for now it has shown that it will make the right decision for all of those involved in the sport.
Races are not the only part of the sport that has been canceled as the vast majority of the individual race teams have announced that they would be closing their doors to fans who want to tour their facility or visit their gift shop.
The NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte has also announced that it would be closing its doors until further notice.
PIT NOTES: The television schedule for the weekend did not have any racing for fans from Atlanta Motor Speedway but the quick thinking of some individuals that work in the Cup Series provided the opportunity to watch some virtual racing.
IRacing set up a 100-lap race Sunday afternoon on a virtual Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The race was called The Replacements 100 and it featured a field of 35 drivers made up of drivers from various series, crew chiefs and spotters. Ryan Blaney’s spotter, Josh Williams took the checkered flag with Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron coming in second.
There is no word yet if there will be another such race at a virtual Homestead-Miami this coming weekend but you have to admit it was a good idea to fill the void and keep everyone at home.