It’s a great week to be in the sunshine state of Florida as Tampa on the west coast hosted the Super Bowl over the weekend and now all attention moves across the state to Daytona Beach as the NASCAR Cup Series will kick off its 2021 schedule with the running of the Daytona 500.
The NFL caps off its season with its biggest game of the year to determine its champion while NASCAR kicks off its season with its biggest race of the year but it is just one of 36 point races that makes up the schedule that will determine the champion in November at Phoenix.
Daytona’s Speedweeks celebration to kick off the NASCAR season will take somewhat of a different look this year as the on track activities will not get underway until Tuesday with the running of the Busch Clash that will not only have a new day but also will be held on Daytona’s Road Course.
The Clash is a non-points event but the following day the road to the 500 begins with qualifying. Qualifying has become somewhat a thing of the past in the series after COVID-19 as the sanctioning body began to put on one day shows and will continue with that for the majority of races this season. Daytona’s qualifying is its own unique show as only the two-fastest drivers lock in their starting spot on the front row.
The rest of the field will earn a starting spot in one of the two Duel Races on Thursday. The Duel races are a couple of 60 lap/150 mile races that will set the remainder of the 500’s starting field.
The drivers that qualified on Tuesday are split into two fields with the starting order of the 500 determined by the finishing order of the Duels. Thirty-six of the cars that attempted qualifying were locked in because they owned one of the 36 charters that NASCAR issues but for those teams without a charter, the Duel is the last chance to make the field as one from each will advance to Sunday’s race.
Two additional open teams will make the field as being the two fastest of the open teams in qualifying. Friday the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will open their season with the NextEra Energy 250 under the lights for their only race at the track this season.
The ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series will both take to the track earlier on Friday for practice leading up to their races on Saturday. The ARCA Series will kick off the doubleheader on Saturday with the running of the Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire.
That will be followed by a late afternoon start of the Xfinity Series as that green flag for the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 will not drop until 5 pm. It will be a Valentine Day race on Sunday for the 63rd running of the Daytona 500 and even with the restrictions in place for COVID-19, you can still expect the prerace build up that the race deserves.
Last year even with the race being pushed back to Monday because of rain, it will go down as one of the most memorable because of a Presidential visit and another one of those famous Daytona finishes that saw Ryan Newman go airborne in one of the worst crashes ever at the track only to walk out of the hospital a few days later holding his daughter’s hands.
The 500 will have a different feel this year as only 30,000 fans are expected to be in attendance instead of the usual sold out crowd of 101,000.
The roar of the crowd may not be as big for driver introductions or when the winner crawls out of his car but it is all about those 500 miles and what takes place on the track and that is something that we found out last season that the pandemic had no bearing on.
Steve Mickey writes about NASCAR for HD Media.