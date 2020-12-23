Dear Santa
It’s my favorite time of year as I get to once again write a letter to you on behalf of everyone that helps the traveling circus known as the NASCAR Cup Series put on a show for all of us race fans regardless of whatever (COVID) is thrown at it.
Unlike years past in the sport, money is going to be tight this time around so you may be the only hope that some of these good ol’ boys might have in getting what they want on Christmas morning.
So don’t check on the behavior of some of them, just take my word for it and see to it that they get what I am asking for them.
Santa, please bring Denny Hamlin a “How To” book on how to remember that he is still a driver in the series and not just an owner.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver would like to have his first ever title this season but he may find it tough to focus on the task at hand with what lies ahead as co-owner with Michael Jordon of the newly formed 23XI Racing team with Bubba Wallace as driver.
There is going to be a lot of hype around that new team and Hamlin may find himself having to answer more questions about the team he owns rather than his JGR Toyota No. 11 team.
Matt DiBenedetto finally got the big break he was looking for in 2020 when he was signed to become the driver for the legendary Wood Brothers. He made the playoffs for the first time in his career and was rewarded by being re-signed for the 2021 season but the “reward” was somewhat hollow as it was also announced that Austin Cindric would take over that ride for the 2022 season.
I am asking Santa that you bring him a win next season so he can be the driver to bring the Wood Brothers their 100th win in the series and that win would secure him a good ride for the following year.
Bristol Motor Speedway at one time couldn’t print enough tickets for the demand but in recent years has struggled to fill its seats especially for its spring Food City 500.
Track officials hope to change that trend as they will be covering the famed high banks in dirt to give the series its first race on dirt in the modern era. The March 28 race could butt heads with the fickle East Tennessee early spring weather so they need you to bring them a good weekend of weather to help fill their stands.
Ben Beshore may not be a household name in the sport but when he crawls on top of Kyle Busch’s pit wagon for the beginning of the season as crew chief, it will not take long for all of us to get to know him.
He and Kyle have worked together in the Xfinity Series as the pair won four out of seven races together but the two will now have to face the pressure of the Cup Series moving forward. They both should share the gift of a chemistry set so they can get their “chemistry” moving in the right direction before the green flag waves at Daytona to begin the season.
Santa, you would think that newly crowned series champion Chase Elliott has it all but I know one thing he is going to be needing.
Let your elves construct him a huge trophy case not just for the three Most Popular Driver awards he has already won but all of those that are destined to come his way.
His father Awesome Bill won eleven during his Hall of Fame career and I guess you could say it’s just one of those deals where the apple doesn’t fall to far from the tree.
My last request is for all of the race fans that have been reading this column for over 25 years now.
Even as tough as the year became, they continued to follow each race regardless of what day of the week or which track was hosting. I know they just want to see the sport continue but why not give their driver a win or two and maybe a ticket to Bristol’s dirt race in their stocking.
My gift to each of you is that you would have a wonderful Christmas centered on the true reason why we celebrate this special time of the year with your friends and family.
Steve Mickey writes about NASCAR for HD Media.