On March 15, Tug Valley Bass Anglers held its first tournament of the 2020 season on Yatesville Lake.
Branden Staten claimed the top spot by a wide margin with a final weight of 7.47 lbs., while Bryan Fields came in second with a weight of 3.27 lbs.
Torrential rains, flash flooding, massive cold front, and steady breezes caused murky to downright muddy water and wide-open flood gates (to maintain the winter pool water level).
Not to be deterred, the winter-weary anglers arrived ready to do battle.
Launching into the heavily hammered waters the anglers found 40-degree air temps and 50-degree water, seemingly perfect for the anticipated crankbait bite.
The more successful anglers found that the few larger fish were pulled up into the narrow band of clearer water along channel banks early in the morning, but quickly retreated in advance of the approaching cold front.
Some of the anglers managed to land several smaller fish remaining up shallow but only five managed to catch a keeper.
The top finishers were as follows:
- 1st — Brandon Staten — 7.47
- 2nd — Bryan Fields — 3.27
- 3rd — MO — 2.83
- 4th — Kevin Caudill — 2.43
- 5th — Ronnie Mayhan — 2.25
For more information about the Tug Valley Bass Anglers check out the web site at www.tugvalleybassanglers.com and also join the group on Facebook.