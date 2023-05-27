Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

SOUTH CHARLESTON — A teary-eyed Ed West stood on the first-base line Thursday moments after John Marshall had secured the Class AAA softball title with a 6-2 win over Cabell Midland.

The Monarchs, after falling to the Knights in the first final, did enough in the second game to avoid letting the championship slip out of reach, sparked by a first-inning home run and sealed with a three-run fourth frame that put Cabell Midland in a tight spot.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings