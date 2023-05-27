SOUTH CHARLESTON — Winfield found itself on the doorstep of a Class AA state championship last season, but couldn’t wrap it up on the final day. So given a second chance, the Generals — and ace pitcher Maci Boggess — weren’t going to be denied.
Boggess fired a five-hit shutout and fanned eight with no walks Thursday as Winfield captured its first state softball title with a 3-0 victory over five-time defending champ Herbert Hoover in front of a large crowd at Little Creek Park’s Craft Field.
“This is amazing,’’ Boggess said. “This is everything the senior class specifically has dreamed of. We’ve grown up together, we’ve worked for this, and it’s here. We did it.’’
The Generals (33-4) rode a first-inning run much of the way until Boggess, a Youngstown State commit, clouted a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to give them some insurance.
A year ago, Winfield was in the same position as the lone school in the four-team field without a loss after the first day of the double-elimination event. However, Boggess injured her forearm on the opening day and had to leave early in the championship round.
The Generals eventually lost both games to Hoover in that title round, sending Hoover to its fifth straight crown. They weren’t going to make the same mistake twice.
“I definitely used that as motivation,’’ Boggess said. “I took better care of my body this year, and had a good medical staff around me to keep me healthy.’’
Huskies pitcher Laila Varney also put up a lot of zeros on the scoreboard, and permitted only six hits with five strikeouts and one walk. At one point, she faced 14 straight batters without allowing a hit between the first and fifth innings, with Winfield clinging to that early 1-0 lead.
“Varney’s a very good pitcher,’’ Generals coach Steve Hensley said, “and they’ve been in this environment before, and you’re going to get their best game.
“You’ve got to get into your mind that you’re going to try to get a lead and get some bunts, move some girls over and try to get a hit. I think getting the lead obviously was the key. That’s kind of the way postseason play is — it’s going to be 1-0, 2-1 type games.’’
Winfield plated that first-inning run when Georgia Moulder smacked a leadoff double, was sacrificed to third by Alex Hurley and scored on a two-out single from Chloe Kimble.
The way Boggess was working, that proved to be enough. She was coming off a 1-0 winners bracket victory against the Huskies on Wednesday, allowing just two hits.
“We struggled to score on Boggess all year,’’ Hoover coach Missy Smith said, “and we sure didn’t today or yesterday. So we hung in there and made it close. We just couldn’t get a hit when we needed to.’’
Hoover’s best chances came in the second and fourth when it got two runners aboard each inning.
Sydney Shamblin and Varney singled in the second with two out, but Boggess sidestepped that rally by inducing a fly ball to left. In the fourth, Kirsten Wehrle and Shamblin singled and took third and second, respectively, on the Generals’ lone error. But Boggess recorded back-to-back K’s to close down the threat.
Those were the last baserunners for the Huskies (23-10), as Boggess set down the final 11 batters in order. Hensley said that the Generals going unbeaten in postseason play kept Boggess fresher for the state tournament.
“Last year, we lost the first game of the sectional,’’ Hensley said, “and had to battle all the way out of that to come through and get here last year. This year, we were able to stay out of the losers bracket, and that’s such a key factor, especially when you have a pitcher that you want to rely on a little bit, and lean on some.
“She didn’t have the mileage on her that she did when we got here last year. Obviously, that’s a big, big factor. And we were able to get her out of [a first-round game] early yesterday, so her pitch count stayed down and that helped her today.’’
Winfield went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position after Kimble’s RBI single in the first, but buoyed by Boggess’ two-run shot to left center in the fifth, it didn’t matter.
It wasn’t the first state title for Hensley, who led the Generals to consecutive Class AA baseball championships in 2001-02. He stepped down from that position in 2009 to devote more time to his family and his ministry.
“I think this is just a credit to our kids,’’ Hensley said of this year’s softball title. “We have a great senior class and they put in a lot of work the last three, four years, even down to the middle school.
“We have great kids, great community support. It’s just been wonderful, and I’m glad for them. A lot of work has gone into it for them, and it’s special for them.’’
Meanwhile, Hoover’s impressive run of AA titles was halted at five. The Huskies had claimed every championship since moving from Region 4 to Region 2 in 2017.
“This is not the end of anything,’’ Smith said. “There are a lot of teams that would like to trade places with us today. So while we’re sad we didn’t win it all, it’s still a big deal to be where we are. And we’re going to get back at it and hopefully get back here again next year.’’
HOOVER 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
WINFIELD 100 020 x — 3 6 1
Varney and Bright; Boggess and Kimble; Hitting _ Hoover: Shamblin 2-3; Winfield: Moulder 2B; Boggess 2-run HR; Kimble RBI; Nelson 2-3
Class AA All-Tournament Team
Winfield — Maci Boggess, Chloe Kimble, Ella Nelson, Kennedy Schilling; Herbert Hoover — Sydney Bright, Kirsten Wehrle, Sydney Shamblin, Laila Varney; Oak Glen — Liv Munoz; Independence — Kendall Martin