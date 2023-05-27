Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

SOUTH CHARLESTON — Winfield found itself on the doorstep of a Class AA state championship last season, but couldn’t wrap it up on the final day. So given a second chance, the Generals — and ace pitcher Maci Boggess — weren’t going to be denied.

Boggess fired a five-hit shutout and fanned eight with no walks Thursday as Winfield captured its first state softball title with a 3-0 victory over five-time defending champ Herbert Hoover in front of a large crowd at Little Creek Park’s Craft Field.

