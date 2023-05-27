SOUTH CHARLESTON — Wahama won its third straight Class A state softball championship on Thursday afternoon at Little Creek Park with a 3-1 victory over St. Marys.
“This was our ultimate goal at the beginning of the season,” White Falcons coach Wes Riffle said. “The girls have done a good job as far as taking things game by game. We knew if we got here we’d have a good chance. Tough first game against St. Marys, had a good game against Petersburg. The girls stayed focused.”
A big fifth inning for Wahama was the difference in the game.
Ohio commit Mikie Lieving tripled to score two runs, and then Kalyn Christian grounded into a fielder’s choice to plate Lieving, and the result was a 3-0 lead for the White Falcons.
St. Marys cut its deficit to two runs at 3-1 in the top of the sixth as Brylee McGrady hit an RBI double to right field, but there was no change in the score after that and Wahama emerged as champions.
Radford commit Amber Wolfe tripled and Elissa Hoffman doubled for Wahama.
Lieving pitched a complete game in the circle for the White Falcons, striking out 11 batters and walking two while giving up only one earned run and four hits.
For the Blue Devils, McGrady was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Breanna Price tripled.
Cali Masters (five innings, 10 Ks, two walks, two earned runs, four hits) was in the circle for St. Marys and took the loss. Ella Smith saw an inning of work and struck out two batters without a walk or an earned run and surrendered just one hit.
Riffle gave kudos to the Wahama fans that made the trip to South Charleston.
“It looked like a home game out there,” Riffle said. “It was a sea of red all the way around, so that’s one good thing about our area. We have a big following.”
Riffle also said it was a good feeling to have been a part of the streak of three straight state titles for the White Falcons. He praised his team as well as the senior class.
“The impact they’ve brought to this community on this softball program is going to be felt well beyond their high school playing days,” Riffle said.
As Lieving gets set to play college softball at Ohio, she knew how special it was to close out her prep career with a third straight championship.
“We were like, we’re not going out without a win,” Lieving said. “We were determined to do that, and I think it showed.”
Before Wolfe plays at Radford, she said that it was amazing and also a bittersweet moment to finish up at Wahama with another state title.
“Now, going into college, we’re going to hold these memories and moments with us, and it’s just time to move on to collegiate softball,” Wolfe said.
St. Marys coach Lacy Riggs said this was, by far, the best year in Blue Devils history.
“Cali Masters has 200 strikeouts. I can guarantee that’s the most single-season record for strikeouts, pitching-wise,” Riggs said. “Thirty wins, I know that’s the most in school history. We’ve never hung a banner in the gym before. Making a trip to the state championship, we’ve never done that before.”
Riggs told her team after the title game that it wasn’t the result they wanted but that they have nothing to hang their heads about.
“We have way more wins coming out of this season, way more to be happy, to be proud, than we do to be sad or upset about,” Riggs said. “We have to just keep our heads up.”
Wahama ended the year with a 31-5 record, while St. Marys closed out the season 30-6.
ST. MARYS 000 001 0 — 1 4 2
Masters and McGrady; Lieving and Wolfe.
Hitting: (SM) McGrady 2-3, 2B, RBI; Price 1-3, 3B; Winland 1-3; (W) Lieving 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI; Wolfe 1-2, 3B; Hoffman 1-2, 2B; VanMatre 1-3; Staats 1-3; Christian RBI.
Class A All-Tournament Team
Wahama — Mikie Lieving, Amber Wolfe, Kalyn Christian, Elissa Hoffman, Fiona VanMatre; St. Marys — Cali Masters, Breanna Price, Brylee McGrady, Ella Smith; Petersburg — Braylee Corbin