SOUTH CHARLESTON — Wahama won its third straight Class A state softball championship on Thursday afternoon at Little Creek Park with a 3-1 victory over St. Marys.

“This was our ultimate goal at the beginning of the season,” White Falcons coach Wes Riffle said. “The girls have done a good job as far as taking things game by game. We knew if we got here we’d have a good chance. Tough first game against St. Marys, had a good game against Petersburg. The girls stayed focused.”

