NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley girls basketball coach Clyde Farley, who guided the Lady Panthers to their only state championship in 2021, has announced that he is stepping down as head coach at the end of the season.
"I just decided it's time to devote a little more time to my family," Farley said in an exclusive interview with the Williamson Daily News. "I feel like I've brought this program back to respectability, and maybe beyond that. I fulfilled a lot of things for our community, for our school, and personally. I just feel like it's time for me to step away."
Farley has had two successful tenures as the head coach of the girls basketball team at TVHS as he has guided them to four state tournament appearances and currently boasts a career record of 143-67, good for a winning percentage of .680.
"The first tenure I left because of my health, and it haunted me. It really did," Farley said. "The way we left; I never could quite let that go. But in 2021 that all changed. I finally let all that go. I don't feel like I'm chasing anything. I feel very satisfied. My family situation has changed, and I want to spend the next period of time devoted to my own daughters."
Farley has two daughters, Brooklyn who is in her sophomore year at West Virginia Wesleyan University and McKynnli who is currently a junior at Tug Valley high school.
"Next year will be my last year with McKynnli before she goes off to college. The time is just right," Farley said. "I'll still be around. I'm still going to be Athletic Director. I'm still going to be No. 1 fan of Tug Valley everything, that won't change. But the part that haunts me right now is being on the road and not being able to be there with her. I think it's time to spend a little time with her."
Coach Farley said he knew that this season would be his final as head coach back on Jan. 20 while the Lady Panthers were playing a game at Cross Lanes Christian. He said that Jan. 20 is the birthday of his late wife Rhonda Farley, who passed away on Nov. 15, 2021, at age 52 after a battle with cancer.
"I had been kicking it around, but on Rhonda's birthday it hit me," Farley said. "I was in Cross Lanes, Brooklyn was in Buckhannon, and McKynnli was home alone on her mommy's birthday. And I said I'm not going to do that anymore."
Farley's first tenure in Naugatuck came from 1999-2004 and he guided the Lady Panthers to the state tournament in 03 and 04. During that time, he coached two players who were inducted in the first two Hall of Fame classes at TVHS in Kandas "Pooh" Workman and Tristan Bailey Spaulding.
"I've been lucky to coach so many good players," Farley said. "Two of mine from the previous tenure are in the Hall of Fame here already, and I think there's probably more to come from that period. And of course, from this tenure when eligibility starts to pop open, I think there will be a few more that get in. I've always been blessed to coach some good players. It made me seem a lot less dumb when I had those really great players."
Farley came back to Naugatuck in the 2018-2019 season after he guided the Kermit Lady Blue Devils to back-to-back Mingo County Championships. Farley credited Chad Baisden, who is the father of the program's all-time leading scorer and All-State guard Kaylea Baisden, for orchestrating his return to the sideline.
"The road to here was almost like a dream come true," Farley said. "To get this job it was a vision that Chad Baisden had. It wasn't just talk; it was a plan. It was his plan and it led right to that state championship. I also need to thank Dr. (Doug) Ward for taking a chance on an old man like me. I've been blessed. I've had good assistant coaches. I've got a really great staff right now."
Farley guided the Lady Panthers back to the state tournament in 2021 when they won the Class A State Championship and then again last year where they entered as the No. 3 seed but fell short of repeating and were eliminated in the quarterfinals.
He said he feels like that Tug Valley is going to be a team that will continue to make appearances in Charleston for years to come.
"I feel like I'm not leaving the program with the cupboard bare," Farley said. "And that was important. Even in 2004 when I left, those girls went to three more state tournaments. And I feel like that kind of thing is going to happen again...We've got two freshman and a sophomore that start that are very promising and are going to have really good careers."
Coach Farley's career is not quite yet complete as the Lady Panthers still have a shot to make a run back to the Class A State Tournament this season. They enter the postseason with a 7-9 record as they played a challenging schedule this season, despite being hit heavy by graduation after last season.
Tug Valley got the No. 2 seed in the Class A Region IV Section II Tournament and will be playing No. 3 seed Man at home on Monday night.
"We're not done just yet," coach Farley said. "We feel like we still have an excellent shot at the state tournament. We play Man at home on Monday night and if we win that we go to Tolsia on Thursday. We're not intimidated by going to Tolsia. If we win that one, we'll host a Regional game at home. And if we get to host a Regional at home, I'll feel very good about our state tournament chances."
While Farley said he don't think he will ever be a head coach again, he didn't completely rule out the possibility of returning to the sideline in some capacity down the road.
"There could be a chance I may coach again," Farley said. "I don't think I would ever come back as a head coach. But depending on who gets the coaching job, I think after a year when both of my girls are gone to college, I wouldn't care to come back and fill a role as a zero-compensation coach. I would like to be a part of things again at some points maybe, even if it's as a glorified stat-keeper or a rah-rah kind of guy."
Farley is a 1976 graduate of Burch High School where he said he first started learning the game of basketball under Coach John Maynard. He came to Kermit as a teacher in 1982 and began coaching there under the legendary John Preece before eventually taking over the girls' program.
He also roamed the sidelines for Kermit Junior High from 1984-1986 and 1991-1996 leading them to a 99-39 record and two Mingo County Runner-Up finishes.