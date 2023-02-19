Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

tug girls huddle.JPG
Tug Valley head coach Clyde Farley talks with his team during a timeout in their season opening game against Man on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley girls basketball coach Clyde Farley, who guided the Lady Panthers to their only state championship in 2021, has announced that he is stepping down as head coach at the end of the season. 

"I just decided it's time to devote a little more time to my family," Farley said in an exclusive interview with the Williamson Daily News. "I feel like I've brought this program back to respectability, and maybe beyond that. I fulfilled a lot of things for our community, for our school, and personally. I just feel like it's time for me to step away."

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

