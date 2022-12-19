HUNTINGTON — Belfry turned to its playmakers in the fourth period and Jaaliyah Warren and Karlea Stanley responded to score 12 of the team’s 14 points to pull away to defeat Huntington St. Joe, 52-32, in girls high school basketball Friday night at the St. Joe gym.
Warren, a junior, netted seven points and Stanley, a 7th-grader, got five as the Lady Pirates (3-4) finished on an 11-0 run to notch their second straight win.
St. Joe (0-5) had got within nine at 41-32 thanks to eight straight points from Niko Kaufmann. She had two three-pointers and two free throws in the surge.
“We’re young. We don’t know enough to be nervous,” Belfry coach Kevin Deskins. “No panic. The girls handled the pressure. You’ve got to be consistent, learn this is a game of momentum.”
Deskins said all players but one were new to him at the start of the season. The one player he’s familiar with is out with an injury.
“Call it on the job training,” Deskins said. “We spread the floor at the end. Normally we run inside-outside.”
Stanley finished with a game-high 26 points. Of her nine baskets, two were from behind the arc. Warren followed with 15. The junior nailed four treys.
Kaufmann led St. Joe with 16 points.
Alyssa Hammond, Lady Irish assistant coach, said she wished her team played the first half the way it did the second.
“In the first we’re always lackadaisical,” she said. “We were playing with the kill factor.”
Hammond ran the team in the absence of St. Joe coach Jessica Huff. The wife of Marshall football coach Charles Huff is in Conway, S.C. where the Herd takes on Connecticut in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday.
“This is the first game every girl goes out and plays like there’s nothing to lose,” Hammond said. “Every girl brought it to the table. No one was looking around. They knew someone had to pick up the pieces.”
Deskins admits Stanley handles herself well on the court for being so young. In the fourth, Deskins looked to Stanley and Warren to run the show.
“She’s very basketball experienced,” he said of Stanley. “She’s played a lot. Travel ball. She’s learning how to make situations easier. She handles herself well. She’s got to learn she’s got other girls out there to help her.”
Deskins said Warren is a player who can deliver when needed.
“She’s new,” Deskins said. “I had to learn her, she had to learn me. She’s never been called on to be a leader before. Conditioning and practice helps her shoot the three.”
Belfry is off until Dec. 21-23 when it visits Prestonsburg, faces Tug Valley at home and wraps it up with a trip to Chapmanville Regional.
St. Joe is off until Dec. 28.
Hammond saw a few positives that should lead to better fortunes in the future.
“We were aggressive,” she said. “We had half the turnovers we’ve had the last few games. All the girls played with confidence.”
One encouraging point for St. Joe was the play of Sophie Ransbottom, who finished with seven points.
“When she wants to play she’s key,” Hammond said of Ransbottom assisting Kaufmann and Riley George (nine points). “She got it into overdrive.
“We got better as a team even though we lost.”
BELFRY 15 10 13 14 — 52: Deboard 1, McNamee 6, Meade 2, Stanley 26, Thornsbury 2, Ja. Warren 15.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 9 15 10 8 — 32: Kaufmann 16, George 9, Ransbottom 7.