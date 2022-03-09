HUNTINGTON – Tug Valley, down 12 points at halftime, rallied back and led 46-40 with three minutes left and had their fans on their feet in the Class A Region IV co-final Wednesday night against Huntington St. Joe at Huntington High’s Lucas-Archer Gymnasium.
Enter one Jesse Muncy for the Fighting Irish at this point. The senior who has the nickname “Money” made three free throws after being fouled on a three-attempt by Buddy Marcum with 2:53 left, then drained one long bomb for three with 1:19 to go to tie the game at 46-46.
After a bucket from Tug freshman Ashton Davis put the Panthers ahead 48-46 a final long-range three with 36.5 seconds remaining gave the home team the lead 49-48. The Irish fans needless to say were making some noise on their side of the gym.
Tug Valley worked for a final shot and watched Ethan Colegrove get a good look at close range but the shot rolled off with just over two seconds left and St. Joe’s Caden Ehirim get the rebound and draw a foul. He missed the front end of the bonus, but the Panthers didn’t have time to get off a shot and St. Joe escaped with the win, 49-48, to claim the regional title and earn a spot in next week’s Class A State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The Irish drew the No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 Cameron next Tuesday at 9 p.m.
“He’s a baller,” first-year St. Joe coach Todd Maynard said of Muncy, a transfer from Tolsia. “He can shoot from the parking lot. That’s what seniors do.”
St. Joe (18-7) led 29-17 at the half, but Tug Valley got clicking in the third and outscored the Irish 19-7 to force a 36-36 tie with eight minutes left. Joey Gollihue scored eight of his team’s next 10 points for the 46-40 lead late.
That’s when Muncy took over as he scored the final 11 points for the Irish.
“They came out fast in the third quarter and we didn’t execute,” Maynard said. “We’re down six and it’s time to man-train. Adversity is going to come. We easily could’ve quit.
“This is awesome. I was at Tolsa (four years) and come here and get to go to the state tournament. I like that but I’m more happy for the kids.”
Fans sensed Muncy would be the difference maker.
“Pressure,” Muncy said. “We had to bear down,. I got nervous. I knew what we had to do. Play defense and hit the shots. When I let those two go, I knew they were there. I’ve never been to Charleston before.”
Tug Valley coach Garland Thompson knew St Joe would look to Muncy. He also said the Panthers got the last shot they wanted, but the in-close attempt just didn’t fall. When the horn sounded, St. Joe fans rushed the court to celebrate the moment.
“Got the shot we wanted. You get your best guy the basketball,” Thompson said. “We struggled in the first half and got it going in the third. At that point, we had it where we wanted. Get in the 60s and we’re in trouble.
“We knew the first three minutes of the third would be crucial. It’s a testament to the kids. We couldn’t stop Muncy. What he did didn’t surprise me.”
Muncy had 19 points and Caden Ehirim 11 for St. Joe. Gollihue paced the Panthers with 20. They beat St. Joe in the regular season, 76-73.
Tug Valley saw their season come to a close with a 12-12 record. They will return all but one player next season as they say goodbye to senior Ethen Colegrove who ended his Panther career with over 1,600 points and 1,000 rebounds.
TUG VALLEY 12 5 19 12 -- 48: Gollihue 20, Colegrove 8, Davis 9, Hale 3, Marcum 6, Pack 2.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 16 13 7 13 -- 49: Ehirim 11, Price 2, Johnson 9, Fortner 8, Muncy 19.