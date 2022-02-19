NEWTOWN — Class A No. 5 ranked Huntington St. Joe pulled off the season sweep of Class AA Mingo Central on Tuesday night as the Irish came away with the 66-53 win high atop Miner Mountain.
"We match up well with these guys, " St. Joe coach Todd Maynard said after the game. "They had a lot of trouble guarding our guards in the backcourt. But they are a good ball club, they run their sets well and they shoot well. When they play here they shoot extremely well. But I thought our tempo was a little bit too fast for them, they couldn't keep up with us defensively and our guys hit shots tonight. We've just got to do a little better at the free-throw line, we hit those we probably would have won by 20."
St. Joe (14-7) received a game high 30 points from standout guard Jesse Muncy as he came out of the locker rooms torching the nets for four three-pointers in the first quarter of play. Muncy finished the game with six made trifectas.
The Irish led the Miners 17-13 after the first quarter of play. In the second quarter Mingo cut the St. Joe lead to one at 27-26 after a bucket from Jarius Jackson with 1:45 left to play in the half.
St. Joe answered with a pair of three-pointers from Zavian Johnson and Jax Fortner in the final minute however as they pushed the lead back up to 33-26 going into halftime.
The game remained tight in the third quarter as Mingo Central kept hanging around and cut the Irish lead back down to three at 46-43 following a trey from Austin Bishop going into the fourth quarter.
Mingo then trimmed the lead to two early in the 4th at 48-46 after a three from freshman Caden Porter but coach Maynard called a timeout and the Irish answered with an 11-0 spurt as they took a 59-46 lead after a long Muncy three with 4:33 to play.
Johnson joined Muncy in double-figures with 17 points, Caden Ehrim followed with eight, and Fortner tossed in seven.
Justin May led Mingo Central with 15 points as he drilled five three-pointers while Jackson followed him with 13.
Ethan Thomason was next on the scoresheet with eight points, Jake Cline scored six, Matt Hatfield added five, and freshmen Austin Bishop and Caden Porter scored three each.
The win for St. Joe is their fourth in a row and improves them to 14-7.
Score by Quarters
SJHS (14-7): 17 16 13 20 - 66
MCHS (8-10): 13 13 17 10 - 56
Scoring
SJ: Muncy 30, Johnson 17, Ehrim 8, Fortner 7, Price 2, Ignadiatis 2.
MC: May 15, Jackson 13, Cline 6, Thomason 8, Hatfield 5, Porter 3, Bishop 3.
MINGO CENTRAL 55 TOLSIA 34
The Miners returned to action the following night as they went on the road to Glenhayes and knocked off the Class A Rebels by 21 points.
Jarius Jackson led the way for the Miners with a game high 21 points while freshman Matt Hatfield joined him in double-figures with 12. Hatfield also recorded a double-double as he grabbed 10 rebounds and dished six assists.
Justin May was next with eight points, Jake Cline tossed in seven, Caden Porter tallied five, and Ethan Thomason's two points rounded out the scoring for the Miners.
The win for Mingo Central brings their record to one game within .500 on the year at 9-10.
The Miners were supposed to travel to Lincoln County and play the Panthers on Friday night but the game was postponed after their was no power at the school. That game was rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 25 and will be the last regular season game for the Miners.
Prior to that Mingo Central will play two games at home as the are set to host Class AAA No. 1 Logan on Monday night and will then play host to Tolsia for their second meeting on Wednesday night.