WILLIAMSON — The 2nd Annual Southern West Virginia Fishing Expo is returning to the Williamson Fieldhouse on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event is hosted by the Williamson Parks and Recreation Commission and was held for the first time a year ago and drew a huge crowd as over 1,200 fishing enthusiasts walked through the doors of the historic venue.
Williamson Parks and Recreation Director Jarrod Dean partners with Friends of the Tug Fork River founder Pete Runyon and local Tug River enthusiasts John Burchett to assure the events success.
Vendor spots are $25 per spot or $10 per spot if you reserve three or more spaces. Entry to the event is $5 for the entire day and kids 10 and younger get in for free.
For more information contact the Williamson Parks and Recreation Commission at 304-785-7602.