WILLIAMSON — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College will be hosting the 4th annual Harvest Half Marathon, which includes a 5K and 1.6 mile walk, on its Williamson campus Saturday, Nov. 9.
The marathon will begin at 9 a.m., with late registration open from 7 a.m. until 8:45 a.m. the day of the race. Registration is currently open. More information about the race, as well as prices for registration, may be found at the event’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/southernharvesthalf.
This marathon is a partnership between Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s Foundation and the Tug Valley Road Runners Club.
All proceeds from this event will benefit Southern’s Foundation, which awards scholarships to deserving Southern students every semester.
Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, please contact
Tug Valley Road Runners Club President Alexis Batausa at 304-235-3400, or tvrrc@yahoo.com.
Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College and the Tug Valley Road Runners Club are registered 501©(3) not-for-profit organizations with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Donations for this event may be tax deductible.
For more information, contact Mandy Lester at 304-896-7429, or Mandy.Lester@southernwv.edu.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.