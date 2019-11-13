WILLIAMSON — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College hosted the fourth annual Southern Harvest Half Marathon, 5K and 1.6-mile walk at their Williamson campus on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Despite the frigid temperatures, 180 runners registered for the event, with proceeds benefiting the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s Foundation.
The marathon is a partnership between SWVCTC and the Tug Valley Road Runners Club.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.