LOGAN – Joby Sorrell hit a shot that most player only dream of.
Sorrell, Tug Valley High School's 5-foot-11 senior guard, drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer, lifting the Class A No. 4 Panthers to a dramatic, come-from-behind 53-50 win over top-ranked Man on Thursday in the Class A Region 4 Section 1 championship game at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.
With the win, Tug Valley (12-2) now has home court advantage on Wednesday, April 28 in its Region 4 co-championship game at Naugatuck against the loser of the Wahama/Gilmer County game. Gilmer County (11-7) is scheduled to host Wahama (5-11) on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Class A Region 4 Section 2 final.
Man (13-2), which saw its seven-game winning streak come to an end and had its hopes of winning its first sectional crown in 16 years dashed, must travel to the winner of Gilmer County/Wahama on Wednesday in the other regional final.
Both the Panthers and Hillbillies hope to win at reach the state tournament, set for May 4-8 at the Charleston Coliseum.
Tug Valley was able to gain a measure of revenge on Man.
Back on March 24 at Man, the Billies routed the Panthers, 85-56, when Tug Valley was at the time ranked No. 1 in the state and Man was second.
A second meeting between Man and Tug Valley, set for late in the season at Naugatuck, was canceled by Man citing concerns of COVID-19 exposure and never played.
It was a sweet win for the Panthers and head coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson, who had led Tug Valley to state championships in 2012 and 2013 in his previous tenure.
His Panthers rallied from a nine-point deficit to Man and an eight-point hole, 44-36, after three.
Down 50-47 after an old-fashioned three-point play by Tug Valley's Ian Reed with 2:11 left in the game, Man was able to tie it up at 50 with a 3-pointer by Jeremiah Harless with 1:55 to go.
Tug Valley then turned the ball over with one minute left but Austin Ball missed a pair of free throws with 23.8 ticks remaining.
The Panthers grabbed the rebound, called a timeout and set up the game-winner.
Caleb May dribbled across the court and drew a double team but kicked it out to Sorrell, who launched a 22-foot 3 over the outreached arms of Man defender Ryan Cozart. Sorrell's trey hit all net and the celebration was on.
“Thank you Jesus. Thank you heavenly father,” Thompson said. “I thought that if we can get just one chance to win we will just spread it out and give it to Caleb and we will live and die with that. They surrounded him, but luckily, he trusted his teammates and he kicked it out to Joby and hit the shot of his life.”
May led Tug Valley with 19 points. He tied for game-high honors with Ball, who also had 19 for the Billies.
Ethan Colegrove tallied a double-double as he scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds before fouling out. Reed had nine points and Sorrell eight.
Peyton Adams added nine points for Man. Harless netted eight and Ryan Cozart seven.
“Man is probably the best team in the state,” Thompson said. “They are very very good. You have got to take your hats off to Man. They were ready to play. For the longest stretch, probably three and a half quarters, we thought that we just could not play with them. For three and a half quarters Man kicked our butts. We were fortunate enough to get out of here in the last two or three minutes and pull one out. We hit some shots but we got in trouble with Ethan Colegrove fouled out.”
Tug Valley went on an 11-2 run in its fourth quarter rally, taking a 47-46 lead with 3:10 to go after May's drive to the rack. Colegrove also hit a big top-side 3 during the run.
Man's Jackson Tackett tied it at 47 with 2:55 left as he split from the free throw line.
The Panthers led 15-13 after one quarter but fell behind 23-22 at the half.
Man built its lead to 33-24 in the third after 3s by Ball and Adams and appeared to be pulling away, but Tug Valley stayed with it, eventually rallying in the fourth period.
“We were frustrated in the first half and we weren't making our shots,” Thompson said. “The pace was a little bit more to our advantage in the second half I thought. It was only 23-22 at the half and that's not our pace.”
Adams hit a trio of treys for Man, while Ball had two. Reed and Sorrell each connected on a pair.
The Billies had advanced to the sectional finals with a 66-38 semifinal win on Monday over Sherman. Tug Valley, the No. 2 seed, was a 74-46 winner over rival Tolsia.
Tug Valley and Man now shift focus to next week and the regional title games.
“We have to get ready for whoever we play,” Thompson said. “Now we get a home game and that's what we were hoping for.”
If Man and Tug Valley are able to win its regional games the two teams could meet again in the state tournament, either in the semifinal or championship rounds, depending on the brackets.
“We might see them again,” Thompson said. “I've been through some tough semifinal games. We'll see Man again. There's no doubt in my mind.”
Tug Valley 15 7 14 17 – 53: May 19, Colegrove 10, Reed 9, Sorrell 8, Hall 5, Davis 2
Man 13 10 21 6 – 50: Ball 19, Adams 9, Harless 8, Cozart 7, Tackett 4, Blevins 3