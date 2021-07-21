HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University football fan showed his wife a photo of a young wavy-haired kid sporting a green and white jersey with the No. 10 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
She smiled and said she remembered Chad Pennington, who starred for the Thundering Herd from 1995 through 1999.
Her husband then informed her that wasn’t Chad, but his son Cole, a senior quarterback at Lexington Sayre High School committed to play for Marshall.
Cole Pennington is one in a wave of sons of former Herd standouts receiving considerable college recruiting attention this season.
Glenn Pedro’s son Cam, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver from Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia, also committed to Marshall.
Glenn Pedro was a bullish running back with MU from 1990 through 1993.
“I’ve been connected to Marshall all my life,” Cam Pedro said. “I was there as a kid and for camp. I’m really grateful for the opportunities that put me in this position.”
Not all former Herd standouts are headed to Marshall.
Chris Hanson’s son, Christian, is a 6-2, 215-pound linebacker at Trinity Christian High School in Dublin, Georgia.
The son of the former Herd and NFL punter committed to Akron last week.
Hanson also drew interest from Appalachian State, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Evan Ferguson, a 6-foot-2, 280-pound center from Spring Valley High School, owns a preferred walk-on offer from Marshall.
The son of former Herd All-American guard Aaron Ferguson also possesses an offer from FCS school Gardner-Webb and NCAA Division II Glenville State and Northwood. Several other programs have expressed interest.
“I’ve been around Marshall so much that I know a lot about them,” Evan Ferguson said. “It’s really nice. Gardner-Webb is a really nice place. I liked the campus and the coaches there.”
JacQai Long is a younger player Marshall has offered. The 6-1, 180-pound sophomore quarterback at Capital High School is the son of former Herd wide receiver Jerrald Long.
“I had a great talk with (Marshall coach Charles Huff),” Long said. “I’m excited to receive an offer.”