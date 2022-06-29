A softball tournament was held Sunday, June 26, at Lefty Hamilton Park/Jim VanZant Field in Williamson to raise money to donate for medical expenses for local State Trooper R.J. Jennings, who was injured earlier this month after falling from the roof of his home.
Jennings, who works out of the Williamson detachment, broke both his arms and wrists and suffered multiple breaks in his back as a result of the fall.
Tim Dixon, president of the Coal Country Coed and Men’s Softball League, said they raised $200 to donate to Jennings and his family.
Dixon said that Williamson Parks and Recreation Director Jarrod Dean promised that the Parks and Commission Board would match however much money was raised, meaning a total of $400 will be donated to the injured trooper.
Multiple restaurants in downtown Williamson have also hosted fundraisers. There is also a GoFundMe for the family posted on the West Virginia Troopers Association Facebook page.