GOODY, Ky. — The fall sports seasons at Belfry High School officially gets under way this week with the first regular season game of the 2022-2023 school year.
The Belfry Lady Pirate soccer squad coached by Donna Smith will play the first game of the new school year against Shelby Valley on Monday, Aug. 8, at home.
The Belfry boys’ soccer team, led by coach Trenedy May, will open their season the following day as they host Prestonsburg in the second game of a girl/boy doubleheader.
Here are the 2022 schedules for both soccer squads at BHS.
2022 BELFRY GIRLS’ SOCCER SCHEDULE
Aug. 8: Shelby Valley (home) 6 p.m.
Aug. 9: Prestonsburg (home) 6 p.m.
Aug. 11: Perry County Central (away) 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 13: Ashland Blazer (home) 11 a.m.
Aug. 16: Johnson Central (away) 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 18: Martin County (away) 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 23: Letcher County Central (away) 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 27: Paintsville (away) 11 a.m.
Aug. 29: Pikeville (home) 6 p.m.
Aug. 30: Pike County Central (away) 6 p.m.
Sept. 3: Lawrence County (home) 11:00 AM Kentucky 2A — Section 8
Sept. 6: Pike County Central (home) 6 p.m.
Sept. 10: Powell County (home) noon
Sept. 13: Lawrence County (away) 8 p.m.
Sept. 15: Pikeville (away) 6 p.m.
Sept. 17: Boyd County (away) 11 a.m.
Sept. 19: Letcher County Central (home) 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 20: Johnson Central (home) 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 22: Shelby Valley (away) 6 p.m.
Sept. 27: Perry County Central (home) 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 29: Lincoln County (Hamlin), WV (home) 6 p.m.
2022 BELFRY BOYS’ SOCCER SCHEDULE
Aug. 9: Prestonsburg (home) 8 p.m.
Aug. 11: Lawrence Co. (home) 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 15: Harlan County (away) 7 p.m.
Aug. 20: Wolfe County (home) Belfry Invitational Tournament
Aug. 20: Estill County (home) Belfry Invitational Tournament
Aug. 20: TBA (home) Belfry Invitational Tournament
Aug. 23: Letcher County (away) 8 p.m.
Aug. 25: Pikeville (away) 6 p.m.
Sept. 3: Lawrence County (home) 2 p.m. Kentucky 2A — Section 8
Sept. 6: Perry County (away) 7 p.m.
Sept. 8: Johnson Central (away) 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 10: Model (away) 11 a.m.
Sept. 13: Lawrence Co. (away) 6 p.m.
Sept. 17: Bath County (away) 2 p.m.
Sept. 20: Pikeville (home) 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 22: Letcher County (home) 8 p.m.
Sept. 26: Ashland Blazer (away) 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 27: Prestonsburg (away) 6:30 p.m.
Oct 1: Corbin (away) 11:30 a.m.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.