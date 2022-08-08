Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Belfry's  Makena Justice sends a ball down field during the Lady Pirates match against Lawrence County on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in the 58th District Championship match.

 Courtesy of Ray Justice Photography

GOODY, Ky. — The fall sports seasons at Belfry High School officially gets under way this week with the first regular season game of the 2022-2023 school year.

The Belfry Lady Pirate soccer squad coached by Donna Smith will play the first game of the new school year against Shelby Valley on Monday, Aug. 8, at home.

