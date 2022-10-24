Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The soccer season at Mingo Central High School came to a halt for both squads in sectional play this past week as the Lady Miners lost at top-seeded Bluefield 3-0 and the boys squad fell to top-seeded PikeView 4-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Both squads had earned wins in their opening round contests the day prior as the girls squeaked by fifth seed James Monroe 1-0 while the boys won an exciting match over Bluefield 5-4.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

