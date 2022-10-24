The soccer season at Mingo Central High School came to a halt for both squads in sectional play this past week as the Lady Miners lost at top-seeded Bluefield 3-0 and the boys squad fell to top-seeded PikeView 4-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Both squads had earned wins in their opening round contests the day prior as the girls squeaked by fifth seed James Monroe 1-0 while the boys won an exciting match over Bluefield 5-4.
For the girls, senior midfielder Alyssa Davis got the go-ahead goal late in the match as she squeaked a ball past the James Monroe defenders after a nice assist by Bella Hall. Goalie Autumn White had eight saves to record the clean sheet.
“I’m so proud of them,” Lady Miner coach Jeremy Davis said after the win. “We’re trying to build over here. Soccer in this area has never been thought of as something that’s a priority. But I hope these ladies can put us on the map.”
The Lady Miners finished out the 2022 season with a final record of 7-13-2 against a tough schedule.
In the Mingo boys’ win over Bluefield on Monday, the high-scoring Miners brought their A-game as they came back from an early hole to top the Beavers 5-4.
Senior Peyton Sansom had a huge game for Mingo Central as he recorded a hat trick and finished with an assist. Senior Kelan Wallace also scored a goal and had an assist while sophomore Kendan Trent had the other goal.
Mingo goalie Zack Krise had nine saves.
The loss for the Miners saw their season end with an impressive record of 11-5-1 as they earned double-digit wins despite playing a difficult schedule.
“We had a great season. Not the outcome we wanted, but this is one of the best teams the school has ever had,” Miner coach Richard Powers said. “This team bought into the vision and ran with it. The players treated their fans with some amazing soccer plays that were highlight worthy in anyone’s book.”
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.