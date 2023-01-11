Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Mingo Central's Addie Smith takes a step back prior to launching the game winning three-pointer in the Lady Miners 37-36 win over No. 1 Wyoming East on Wednesday, Jan. 11 atop Miner Mountain. 

NEWTOWN — It was a matchup between the two top teams in Class AA on Wednesday night atop Miner Mountain as No. 1 Wyoming East and No. 2 Mingo Central faced off in front of a big crowd. 

The fans in attendance got their money's worth as the Lady Miners knocked off the top-ranked Lady Warriors in a thriller after All-State guard Addie Smith drained a contested go-ahead three-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to give Mingo Central the 37-36 win.   

