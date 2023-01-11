Williamson, WV (25661)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.