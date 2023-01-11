NEWTOWN — It was a matchup between the two top teams in Class AA on Wednesday night atop Miner Mountain as No. 1 Wyoming East and No. 2 Mingo Central faced off in front of a big crowd.
The fans in attendance got their money's worth as the Lady Miners knocked off the top-ranked Lady Warriors in a thriller after All-State guard Addie Smith drained a contested go-ahead three-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to give Mingo Central the 37-36 win.
"It's a big win for us, they're No. 1 in the state so we just wanted to come out and prove everybody wrong that we can compete with anybody in the state," Smith said after the game.
The Lady Miners had their backs against the wall as they trailed by four points late in the game as Wyoming East had a 36-32 lead after sinking some foul-shots with 29 seconds to play.
Smith was fouled on Mingo's next trip down the floor and the sophomore guard sank both shots from the line to trim the Warrior lead to 36-34 with 22 seconds left.
Wyoming East then turned the ball back over to Mingo Central their next time down the floor as they were called for a travel while trying to escape the Miner pressure, which set up the heroics from Smith.
Smith in-bounded a ball from the baseline to Bella Hall with nine seconds left. Hall dribbled hard to the top of the key and swung the ball back to a cutting Smith on the other side of the floor. Smith handled the rest as she took a few dribbles towards the corner and then let the step-back three fly and it found the bottom of the net and the Miner fans roared to their feet.
"I saw the clock and there was like four seconds left so I knew I had to put it up for us to have a chance to win," Addie Smith said. "They're a very good team. Very well coached. It's just a great win for us."
The officials granted Wyoming East head coach Angela Boninsegna a timeout with 0.4 seconds on the clock, but the last shot by the Lady Warriors still ended up coming after the horn and the Miner fans stormed the floor to celebrate the win.
"That was an epic finish," Mingo coach Kim Davis Smith said after the win. "In the timeout our plan was to get it to try to get two and get it to overtime. Addie didn't have a great shooting night, but that's what shooters do. It's just huge. I'm so happy for her. She gets a lot of pressure in the game physically and gets worn down a lot. But it is a huge win for our school."
Smith finished with a game high 18-points in the win despite struggling with her outside shot on the night as she finished 1-6 from deep, with the one make being the game winning shot.
The two squads struggled to find their groove on offense all night long as both defenses were physical on the defensive end. The game was knotted up at nine all after the first quarter of play and the teams went frigid from the floor in the second frame as Mingo outscored Wyoming East 4-3 to take a 13-12 halftime lead.
The Lady Warriors came out in the third quarter and quickly pulled ahead to the largest lead of the night for either team at 20-13 after a pair of free-throws from Kaylee Bane.
Mingo senior Alyssa Davis halted the Wyoming East rally with back-to-back buckets however to quickly cut the lead back down to three at 20-17 and the Miner fans came back to life.
"The crowd here tonight was bigger than probably our regional championship game," Davis Smith said. "I'm excited about the community support and just everybody behind our team. The student section was phenomenal. I just love that they were excited. There's something to be said about having pride in your team and school, and it was definitely evident tonight."
The Miners had cut the lead back down to two at 25-23 going into the fourth quarter and then rallied back to retake the lead at 28-26 after a Bella Hall jumper with 5:48 to play.
The two powerhouse teams traded blows for the rest of the contest as there were four different lead changes in the final minutes of the game.
A Jenna Sparks putback gave Mingo Central a 32-31 lead with just over a minute to play in the game but the Lady Warriors answered as Abby Russell converted on a three-point play the next time down the floor as East retook the lead at 33-32 with 48 seconds left.
Wyoming East kept the lead until the final shot by Smith but they left the door open for her late heroics as they went 3-7 from the foul-line in the final 50 seconds of the game.
"Wyoming East is a phenomenal program," coach Davis Smith said. "When you can get a win against Wyoming East you can say 'well we did something right tonight.' Of course, they had plenty of opportunities to seal it away at the end of the game. We were fortunate. Our crowd maybe plays a part in some of that, kids who normally make free throws didn't make them."
The win for Mingo Central improves them to 9-1 on the season with their lone loss being a 57-40 setback at Wyoming East on Dec. 22. Wyoming East fell to 8-2 with the loss.
Score by Quarters
WEHS: 9 3 13 11 - 36
MCHS: 9 4 10 14 - 37
Scoring
WE: C. Blackburn 9, A. Russell 8, K. Bane 8, M. Clark 8, C. Lookabill 2, G. Cameron 1
MC: A. Smith 18, A. Davis 6, B. Hall 5, J. Sparks 4, M. Curry 2, D. Grimmett 2, M. Adkins 0