NEWTOWN — No. 2 ranked Mingo Central earned another win over a top-ranked team on Saturday night as they pulled away in the second half to beat No. 3 Summers County by a final of 49-39. 

Mingo sophomore guard Addie Smith led the Lady Miners to the win as she torched the nets for 28 points, 23 of which came in the second half. 

