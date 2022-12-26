NEWTOWN — Mingo Central guard Addie Smith singlehandedly outscored East Ridge in a 60-25 win on Tuesday, Dec. 20 as the sophomore poured in a season high 34 points in the victory.
Smith, who had scored at least 20 or more points in the first seven games of the season, was on fire against the Lady Warriors as she shot 13-22 from the field good for 59 percent, including a blistering 8-14 from three-point range.
Smith added four rebounds, four assists, and three steals as she helped the Lady Miners improve to 7-0 on the season.
Sophomore Dalaney Grimmett once again joined her in double-figures as she had 12 points and three steals. Alyssa Davis was next with three points and three steals while Gianna Akers, Jeana Bradford, Harlee Vance, Madisyn Curry, and Megan Adkins each scored two points and Bella Hall rounded out the scoring with one.
WYOMING EAST 57 MINGO CENTRAL 40 (Thursday, Dec. 22)
The No. 6 ranked Lady Miners were handed their first loss of the season this past Thursday night as they traveled to No. 1 Wyoming East and fell 57-40.
There were plenty of positives to take from the game despite the loss for head coach Kim Davis Smith as the final score was not indicative of the closeness of the game.
The Lady Miners came out of the locker rooms with the hot hand as they dominated the first quarter and led the top ranked Lady Warriors 14-4 after the first eight minutes of action.
Wyoming East turned up the defense in the second quarter as they held Mingo Central to only one field goal and outscore them 15-4 to take a slim 19-18 lead into halftime.
East was able to put some distance between them and the Miners early in the third quarter as Cadee Blackburn caught fire and helped push their lead to nine at 36-27 going into the fourth.
The Warriors were able to quickly push their lead up to 15 points early in the fourth quarter but Mingo Central responded with seven straight points to cut the lad down to eight.
The Lady Miners would not get any closer however as Wyoming East made the plays down the stretch and pulled away for the win.
Addie Smith led Mingo Central in scoring with 17 points including four three-pointers to go along with four assists and three steals. Dalaney Grimmett added nine points and three steals, Madisyn Curry turned in eight points and nine rebounds, and Megan Adkins added six points to round out the scoring for MCHS.
Blackburn paced Wyoming East with 24 points while Kayley Bane and Abby Russell followed her with nine.
The loss for the Lady Miners saw their season record dip to 7-1 on the year. MCHS is not set to play again until 2023 when they will travel to Westside on Jan. 2.
