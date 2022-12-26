Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Mingo Central’s Addie Smith drains a corner three during a recent win at home against Westside.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

NEWTOWN — Mingo Central guard Addie Smith singlehandedly outscored East Ridge in a 60-25 win on Tuesday, Dec. 20 as the sophomore poured in a season high 34 points in the victory.

Smith, who had scored at least 20 or more points in the first seven games of the season, was on fire against the Lady Warriors as she shot 13-22 from the field good for 59 percent, including a blistering 8-14 from three-point range.

