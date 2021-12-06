PHELPS, Ky. — Mingo Central freshman point guard Addie Smith had quite the debut for the Lady Miners this past week as she scored 31 points in her first game and led her team to a 75-22 road victory at Phelps.
Smith, who is the daughter of third year Lady Miner head coach Kim Davis Smith, did much more than just score the ball on the night however as she narrowly missed a triple-double by dishing out 13 assists and recording right steals.
MCHS jumped all over the homestanding Lady Hornets from the opening tip as they had complete control of the game after one quarter of play with a 24-2 lead.
The Lady Miners held Phelps to single digits in scoring in three of the four periods and only two points in both the first and third quarters. MCHS had 20 steals as a team.
Madisyn Curry joined Smith in double-figures with 13 and she also recorded a double-double finishing with 14 rebounds. Freshman Delaney Grimmet narrowly missed double-figures with nine points while fellow freshman Bella Hall had seven and juniors Megan Adkins and Alyssa Davis each had six.
For Phelps, Caleigh McCoy led the way with seven points while Skylar Rife followed her with six points and seven rebounds. Jaycie Stanley was next on the score sheet with five points.
The loss for Phelps was just one of three for them to start the season as they also fell to Magoffin County and Wolfe County to begin 0-3. They are set to play at Hurley on Tuesday night and at Twin Valley on Thursday.
The win for the Lady Miners sees them start their season off with a 1-0 mark as they now return home to host Sherman in their home opener on Tuesday. They are then scheduled to host Pike Central at Miner Mountain on Saturday. Both games are set to tip at 7 p.m.
Score by Quarters
MCHS (1-0): 24 17 17 17 — 75
PHS (0-2): 2 11 2 7 — 22
Scoring Summary
Phelps: I. Layne 2, McCoy 7, Stanley 5, Rife 6, Potter 2
Mingo: A. Smith 31, Curry 13, Davis 6, Adkins 6, Grimmett 9, Hall 7, Runyon 2, K. Smith 1