PHELPS, Ky. — Former Phelps head football coach Randy Smith is back at his old position as he was chosen by the administration at the school to replace Andrew West, who resigned earlier this year.

No official announcement has been made by the Phelps Athletic Department about the hire, and calls to the school had not been returned as of press time, but Smith is listed as the head coach on the official KHSAA website.

