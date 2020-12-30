WEST MADISON — Scott High’s boys basketball team looks to usher in a new era of hoops for the black and gold that will see some changes of philosophy based on an effort to utilize the skill set of the squad’s current personnel.
Head coach Shawn Ballard is excited to see what his youthful squad can do in a season already challenged by the presence of COVID-19 in the community after the season was pushed back, extended and practices set to start Jan. 11.
The team finished last season with a record of (15-9).
“From the standpoint of organization and planning it has been a bit of a headache,” said Ballard. “We knew coming into the season that our entire schedule would have to be redone. That doesn’t mean that won’t change going forward. It may be a week-to-week thing. We’ve been extended about five weeks.”
The Skyhawk season schedule is set to kick off Jan 29 with sectional play starting March 24.
“It will be tough because the teams we’ve scheduled with may not be able to play so we’ve crammed in three games a week every week and one week we actually have four,” he said. “It looks like a lot on paper but we have to overschedule just to have a chance to play some games. That has been our approach.”
Scott graduated its all-time leading scorer in Jon Jon Hamilton and lost inside presence Jagger Bell. The All-State duo took up a lot of space on the scoring tally for the Hawks.
Ballard said his team will have a new look and a new style of play that will involve more team scoring as the load will be shared by a multitude of players. The squad boasts only one senior in guard Jeff McCoy and will rely on a talented group of sophomores and juniors.
Junior Landon Stone stands out as a returner who earned playing time as a sophomore for a squad that was nipped by Logan in the Class AA Region 4 Section semifinal last season.
“He handled pressure really well last year, was a good ball handler and has been a leader in making sure guys are staying in shape and getting in their work,” Ballard said. “He pushes himself and makes himself and others accountable.”
Cavin White and Braxton Dolin earned varsity stripes last season as well and their coach is counting on their continued efforts and production.
“They may have gone unnoticed because we had so many seniors but I noticed,” Ballard added. “That trio played big minutes and they will take steps forward for us.
Jaren Gaitor has shown his skills and potential while Malachi Lacy brings a 6-foot-4 basketball frame while providing length and a 26-inch vertical leap into the paint for Cardinal Conference member Scott.
“Those guys haven’t seen a whole lot of varsity minutes yet but I know their skill-sets and what they bring,” he added. “Their playing time wasn’t limited due to skill but because we were a senior-heavy team.”
Ballard mentioned sophomore Isaac Setser, who starred in soccer for Scott as a contributor and a competitor. Reece Carden was a football standout and will play a role for the basketball squad this season.
“He’s a knock-down shooter and looks like he’s grown two inches every single time I see him,” said the coach.
Sophomore Jay Sharps is expected to earn minutes this season, as well.
“He’s a smart kid that understands the game and gives a good effort,” added Ballard.
Freshman Kyler Whitman starred in middle school and brings a 6-foot-6 frame to the court and is expected to see playing time for the black and gold.
“The speed of the game from middle school to varsity play in our conference will be an adjustment for him but with his size, skill and good attitude, I expect him to adjust pretty quickly,” Ballard said of his young post player.
Soccer player Kadin Clemons also brings size to the paint for Scott.
“We have talented and skilled guards and there will be times we play without a “big” out there and at times we may have two of them” Ballard said. “I like our versatility in that way and I look for us to have a good flow in that respect throughout our games.”
Coach Ballard added that his squad has multiple plus-defenders that can be difference makers, specifically in Cavin White.
Ballard added, “We’re doing things a bit different this year than what we’ve done. We have a system in place. We won’t have a weak link on the floor with the ability to create shots and knock them down. Last year we had two great scorers and our sets were designed to create opportunities. This season we’ll be a system-type team that looks to expose your weaknesses.”
Ballard said the basketball IQ is high for his squad.
“We are smart and I like that,” he said. We’ll have some growing pains but we are up to that challenge. Our guys understand our vision for the program.”
Assistant coaches include; John Ballard, Tyler Ramsey, Paul Carden and the new addition Chad Butcher.
The Skyhawks kick off their season on Jan.29 when they host Cardinal Conference foe Logan at the Hawks Nest in West Madison.
Both the Wildcats and Skyhawks will jump up to Triple-A status during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons as the WVSSAC implements its two-year, four-class pilot program.
Logan and Scott will be joined by Lincoln County and Wayne in its new four-team sectional.
Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley and Winfield will be in the region.