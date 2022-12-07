SETH- The young Sherman Tide boys basketball team is working hard this preseason, as the team with a defensive based identity hopes to remain a competitive force.
Last season, the Tide (14-7) were eliminated by Tug Valley 45-31, during the second round of Class A sectionals.
Sherman coach Aaron Pauley said that his team’s athleticism and coachability can make them a tough matchup this season.
“The group of kids we’ve got are very coachable kids, they’re athletic kids and once we get a little bit of experience with playing at the high school level, I think we’re going to be pretty good around halfway through the season,” said Pauley.
“They’re very receptive to coaching,” he added. “They’re taking it all in and trying their best, we’ve got a lot of kids who want to work hard.”
Pauley said that Tide senior guard, AJ Skeens, is a player that his staff expects high level production from.
“AJ is a great ball player all around, he’s very coachable and we’re hoping a lot of things out of him. He’s really stepped up to try and take that leadership role on, and I think he’s going to set the bar for us on the effort our other kids should put into practice every day.
Pauley also praised senior forward Gage Halstead.
“Gage is another great kid, he’s really worked hard on trying to improve over the years and hopefully we can have some inside presence with him and a couple of our other bigs.”
Skeens averaged about 20 points per game during his junior season.
He said that improved defensive play is the Tide’s key to success.
“We need to pick it up on defense and run the floor a lot more,” said Skeens.
“We have a bunch of freshman and sophomores that I think will step up big time this year, they have a lot of potential.”
Skeens said that he’s focusing completely on winning games during his final high school season.
Senior forward Gage Halstead missed the majority of last season due to an ankle injury, and he’s eager to get back on the court this winter.
Halstead added on to the importance of his team’s defensive identity.
“The key is defense, that’s what sets us apart,” said Halstead.
Coach Pauley said that his team has shown high energy during preseason practices.
“The kids are coming to practice and doing exactly what we ask them to do, they’re putting forth their entire effort. We’ve got a lot of kids who are fighting for minutes and starting positions.”
Sherman only returns three seniors including Skeens, Halstead and Nick Hensley.
“Right now, our main focus is playing hard, playing fast and trying to control the tempo of the game. I think we’re going to have to do a very good job on the defensive side of the ball, and hopefully we can create some turnovers and do a really good job in transition,” concluded Pauley.
Sherman will open their season up with a road contest at Meadow Bridge.2022-23 Sherman Boys Basketball Schedule
Dec 09, 22 Meadow Bridge home 7 p.m.
Dec 13, 22 Hannan Senior/Middle away 7 p.m.
Dec 16, 22 Cross Lanes Christian away at WV State 12 p.m.
Dec 17, 22 Montcalm away at WV State 12 p.m.
Dec 22, 22 Christmas Tournament home 6 p.m.
Dec 23, 22 Christmas Tournament home 6 p.m.
Jan 03, 23 Man away 7 p.m.
Jan 06, 23 River View home 7 p.m.
Jan 10, 23 Tug Valley away 7 p.m.
Jan 12, 23 Midland Trail away 7 p.m.
Jan 14, 23 Gilmer County home 2 p.m.
Jan 17, 23 Man home 7 p.m.
Jan 20, 23 River View away 7 p.m.
Jan 24, 23 Hannan Senior/Middle home 7 p.m.
Jan 27, 23 Midland Trail home 7 p.m.
Feb 04, Gilmer County away 7 p.m.
Feb 07, 23 Van away 7 p.m.
Feb 10, 23 Meadow Bridge away 7 p.m.
Feb 11, 23 Wahama home 2 p.m.
Feb 14, 23 Tug Valley home 7 p.m.
Feb 21, 23 Montcalm home 7 p.m.