Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

SETH- The young Sherman Tide boys basketball team is working hard this preseason, as the team with a defensive based identity hopes to remain a competitive force.

Last season, the Tide (14-7) were eliminated by Tug Valley 45-31, during the second round of Class A sectionals.

You can reach Matthew Britton @mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on twitter @mbrittonhdmedia.

Tags

Recommended for you