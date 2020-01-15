WILLIAMSON — For the 18th consecutive year, the Hatfield-McCoy Shootout was held this past weekend inside the Williamson Fieldhouse.
Once again a large crowd came out for the two-day event that saw 10 games played inside the historic venue.
The “basketball extravaganza,” as it has been dubbed, is a good showcase event for local athletes that always draws a lot of media attention.
Event organizers always do a good job of also bringing in talented teams from outside of the area to make for two exciting days of high school hoops in the Southern Coalfields.
Below are the results from the 18th Hatfield-McCoy Shootout: