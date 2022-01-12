Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The Williamson Parks and Recreation Youth Basketball League had their first day of games on Saturday, Jan. 8 inside the historic Williamson Fieldhouse. The league has three age groups which are 4-6 years old, 7-9 years old, and 10-12 years of age. Games will be played every Saturday until the season concludes in March.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

Recommended for you