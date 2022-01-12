The Williamson Parks and Recreation Youth Basketball League had their first day of games on Saturday, Jan. 8 inside the historic Williamson Fieldhouse. The league has three age groups which are 4-6 years old, 7-9 years old, and 10-12 years of age. Games will be played every Saturday until the season concludes in March.
Sights from local Buddy League action
