Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — Both Mingo Central and Tug Valley attended their final 7v7 passing camp Wednesday, June 29, at Logan’s Willis Nesbit Stadium on Wednesday, June 29. The teams competing included Mingo Central, Tug Valley, Logan, Chapmanville, Man, Scott, St. Albans, and Westside.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you