VAN — Despite being down three starters on Thursday night the No. 5 ranked Tug Valley Panthers went to Van and still took care of the Bulldogs in convincing fashion as they came away with a 58-26 win.
The Panthers (7-2) played arguably their best defense of the season against Van as they held the Bulldogs to only six points in the first, third, and fourth quarters.
Tug Valley held a 15-16 lead after the first eight minutes of play, 28-16 heading into halftime, and was up 45-22 going into the fourth.
Freshman Ashton Davis stepped up with the Panthers missing key pieces of their lineup as he scored a career high 20 points and made four three-pointers in the win.
Junior Jonathan Wagoner joined him in double-figures for the silver-and-black with 14 points and eight rebounds while Paul Preece narrowly missed doube-digits with nine and freshman Brady Brewer scored eight.
For Van no player reached the double-digit mark as they were led by Joseph Stewarts nine points, Brady Greene and Gavin Branham each chipped in six apiece.
For the game Tug Valley dominated Van on the glass as they grabbed 40 rebounds as a team compared to only 12 for Van. The Panthers had more offensive rebounds with 16 than Van did as a team.
As a result of the lopsided rebounding numbers TVHS got many more shots up on goal as they hit 24 of 63 attempts good for a 38 percent mark. Van struggled to find a rhythm all night long as they made only 8 of 38 shots, good for just 21 percent, and committed 19 turnovers.
Senior Ethan Colegrove, junior Parker Davis, and freshman Joey Gollihue were the three starters who did not play in the game for the Panthers.
The trio is the teams top three scorers statistically on the season. No word was given on why they did not play or when they will return.
The loss for Van drops their record to 1-10 on the year while Tug Valley improved to 7-2.
The Bulldogs are next scheduled to play at sectional opponent Tolsia on Tuesday night before ending next week at in-county rival Sherman on Friday, Feb. 4.
The Panthers were scheduled to host Class A No. 3 and defending state champion Man on Saturday in Naugatuck and then will make the trip to play at rival Mingo Central on Tuesday night.
Score by Quarters
TVHS (7-2): 15 13 17 13 - 58
VHS (1-10): 6 10 6 4 - 26
Scoring
TV: A. Davis 20, Wagoner 14, Preece 9, Brewer 8, Marcum 5, Hale 2, Deskins 0, Smith 0.
V: Stewart 9, Green 6, Branham 6, Booth 3, McCarty 2, Marcum 0.