WILLIAMSON — Both Belfry and Mingo Central came into Saturday night's clash at the Hatfield McCoy Shootout shorthanded as they each were missing a key starter while the Pirates were also without their 6th man.
Despite that the Pirates were able to come away with the win over their rival Miners as they built a large lead and held off a late rally for a 60-54 win inside the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.
"We came into the weekend without our 6th man Chase Varney and then our leading scorer Jonathan Banks got hurt on Friday night, so I had to challenge some of these guys who have been playing good on JV to step up for us tonight," Belfry coach Michael Hagy said after the win. "Freshmen Aiden Burke, Cayen Varney, and Michael Hagy all came in and played well for us. To play in this type of atmosphere in a close game and get a win, that can only help us for the future."
The Pirates came out and started the game off on fire from deep as they drilled five three-pointers in the first quarter and had a 15-11 lead. Belfry continued to stroke it from deep as they connected on three more trifectas and took a 29-24 lead into halftime.
"Anybody who has followed us all year knows we haven't shot it very well," Hagy said after the game. "I kept telling them, 'Guys, it's eventually going to come around.' And we shot it really well both nights down here. Tonight at halftime we had eight made threes and only one made two. Noah Brown and Cody Erwin shot the lights out and Eric (Daniels) hit one for us. I told them going in that's what it was going to take. Our leading scorer and post man on the inside wasn't out there. So we have to find offense other places and they stepped up big time for us."
The Pirates came out to start the second half and went on a big run as they scored the first 14 points of the third quarter and took their largest lead of the game as they went on top 43-24 after an and-one from Erwin.
Coach Stan Elkins Mingo Central squad didn't blink despite the big deficit as they fought their way back and made it a close game.
Tyler Lester came off the bench and drilled a three to put Mingo down 43-30 going into the fourth quarter. The Miners would begin the final quarter with a blazing spurt as they rattled off a 15-4 run to cut the Belfry lead to two at 47-45.
Burke came off the bench to score five straight points for Belfry and quickly push the lead back up to six at 53-47. Mingo's Chris Ross answered with a three pointer and then Malaki Sheppard got his lone bucket of the game to fall and cut the Pirate lead to just one point at 53-52.
Belfry had another answer however as senior Noah Brown pushed the lead back to three and then Cayden Varney scored an old-fashioned three-point play to send the lead up to 58-52 with 1:22 left and put the game on ice.
Brown led the way for Belfry with 18 points on the win while Erwin was right on his heels with 17 points. Burke added eight points off the bench while Cayden Varney chipped in seven in his first career varsity start.
Junior Ethan Thomason paced Mingo Central with 18 points in the loss while Jake Cline joined him in double-figures with 11 and Kendan Trent tossed in nine.
The win for Belfry improved them to 6-17 on the season and was their first win in West Virginia since Jan. 12, 2019, when they topped Mingo Central 61-52.
After the game Belfry coach Michael Hagy, who was an All-State basketball player in the 1990s for Williamson High School, talked about how exciting it was to pick up a win in the gym where he played his entire prep career.
"It's important to me, I've spent so much time in this place going back to 1983. This is just such a special place to me," coach Hagy said. "As long as I'm affiliated with Belfry High School, we are always going to participate every chance we get in anything that goes on down here. I'm just glad our kids get to experience this atmosphere, because this is the closest thing they are going to get until the Regional Tournament if we are lucky enough to make it."
Belfry is set to host Johnson Central on Tuesday night before welcoming District foe Phelps to Pond Creek on Thursday. The Pirates will close out the week with a rematch at Tug Valley on Saturday night.
Mingo central fell to 7-11 on the season with the loss and they are set to play at rival Tug Valley on Tuesday night before ending the week with a road date at Lincoln County on Friday.
Score by Quarters
BHS: 15 14 14 17 - 60
MCHS: 11 13 6 24 - 54
Scoring
B: N. Brown 18, C. Erwin 16, A. Burke 8, Cayden Varney 7, M. Hagy 4, E. Daniels 4, C. Woolum 3
MC: E. Thomason 18, J. Cline 11, K. Trent 9, C. Ross 6, C. Porter 5, T. Lester 3, M. Sheppard 2