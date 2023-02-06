Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — Both Belfry and Mingo Central came into Saturday night's clash at the Hatfield McCoy Shootout shorthanded as they each were missing a key starter while the Pirates were also without their 6th man. 

Despite that the Pirates were able to come away with the win over their rival Miners as they built a large lead and held off a late rally for a 60-54 win inside the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.  

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

