NEWTOWN — The No. 2 seed Mingo Central Lady Miners advanced in Class AA Region III Section II play on Tuesday night as they cruised past No. 3 seed Liberty (Raleigh) by a final score of 65-24 high atop Miner Mountain.
The Lady Miners (14-8) were playing shorthanded against the Lady Raiders as they were without starting point guard and leading scorer Addie Smith (21 ppg., 5 apg.) as she sat out the contest with an ankle injury that she suffered in the final regular season game against Greenbrier East on Saturday.
"It was a different scenario for us tonight without Addie in the lineup but the kids came out and executed the way we wanted them to," Mingo coach Kim Davis-Smith said. "We beat them (Liberty) handily twice in the season but its sectional time now and you never know how the kids are going to react. And they responded well tonight. I just hope we can build on this, because I feel like some of our players have lacked confidence at times this season. So hopefully they can carry that confidence over into Friday."
Mingo Central, who was ranked No. 8 in the final AP Poll, now advances to the sectional championship game on Friday night against top-seeded Chapmanville (11-11). That game will tip-off at 7 p.m. at Danny Godby Gymnasium in Chapmanville.
The Lady Tigers, who were ranked right behind Mingo Central at No. 9 in the final AP Poll, received the top seed in sectional play after they swept the Lady Miners during the regular season.
Chapmanville won 60-56 in the first game at Mingo Central back on Jan. 20 and then took the second meeting 49-39 just nine days later inside their home gym.
Despite being 0-2 against the Lady Tigers during the season, coach Davis-Smith still expects her team to come out and claim what would be back-to-back sectional championships on Friday night.
"We didn't play very well either time we played Chapmanville in the regular season. I expect us to come out and win on Friday. And if we do not win on Friday I will be very disappointed," Davis-Smith said.
In the win over Liberty on Tuesday night, Mingo Central quickly jumped ahead to a large lead as their full-court pressure led to several easy first quarter buckets as they took a 24-2 lead into the second quarter and would cruise the rest of the way.
The Lady Miners had a balanced offensive attack as five different players scored six or more points, led by Megan Adkins and Bella Hall who poured in 14 each.
Freshman DaLaney Grimmett was next on the scoresheet with 10 points, Madisyn Curry followed with nine, and Alyssa Davis turned in six points, six rebounds, and eight steals.
Kirsten Miller led the way for the Lady Raiders with 11 points.
After the game coach Davis-Smith said that it would be a game-time decision on Friday on whether or not her floor general Addie Smith would be able to go.
"All things happen for a reason, but its just terrible timing for us and for her," coach Davis-Smith said. "She's been rehabbing it every day. Addie is a competitor. We need her out on the floor."
With the win the Lady Miners improved to 14-8 on the season while Liberty saw their season come to an end with a 2-12 mark.
Score by Quarters
LHS (2-12): 2 11 5 6 - 24
MCHS (14-8): 24 16 15 10 - 65
Scoring
L: Miller 11, Swan 7, Mcghee 5, Cline 1.
MC: Adkins 14, Hall 14, Grimmett 9, Curry 9, Davis 6, Cline 5, Fields 3, Blankenship 2, Monroe 2.