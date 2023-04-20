Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK — Sherman took the season series from sectional foe Tug Valley on Thursday night at Panther Mart Park as the Tide came away with a 7-2 win. 

"Our pitching showed up, we had good pitching all the way through," Sherman coach Jeremiah Petry said. "That's what we talked about before the game, just throw strikes and make them put it in play. Tug is a good team, (Conner) Lackey is a good pitcher, but we just came out and put the ball in play."

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

