NAUGATUCK — Sherman took the season series from sectional foe Tug Valley on Thursday night at Panther Mart Park as the Tide came away with a 7-2 win.
"Our pitching showed up, we had good pitching all the way through," Sherman coach Jeremiah Petry said. "That's what we talked about before the game, just throw strikes and make them put it in play. Tug is a good team, (Conner) Lackey is a good pitcher, but we just came out and put the ball in play."
Sherman pitchers Brayden Hamrick and AJ Skeens combined to hold the Panther offense to only two runs on the day, both of which came in the fourth inning.
Hamrick earned the win as he started and went 3.1 innings allowing the two runs on five hits with three strikeouts and a walk while Skeens fired the final 3.2 innings and kept Tug scoreless giving up only four hits with four Ks and one walk.
Lackey was saddled with the loss for Tug as he went 5.2 innings and gave up seven runs, only two earned, on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks.
The game was scoreless into the third inning until the Tide took control as they capitalized on four Tug Valley errors in the inning as plated five runs.
Trey Lester started the inning off with a bunt hit and went to second on a throwing error and then leadoff man Luke Tagilente also reached on an error to put two runners on.
After a strikeout AJ Skeens came through with a clutch two-run single to right field on an 0-2 pitch. After another strikeout Jeremiah Noyes came up with a RBI single to right to score Skeens and he advanced to second on another error.
Next up was Hamrick and he reached on the final Tug error of the inning and then Avery Skeens made them pay as he ripped a two-run single to left field to make it a 5-0 game.
"That seems to be our thing. Every game this season if you go back and look at our box score, we have one bad inning in just about every game," Tug coach Teddy Hall said. "It's like when that first mistake is made, we just can't let it go."
Sherman added a pair in the top of the fourth inning as Lester singled and then scored on a triple by Tagilente and then Tagilente scored on a groundout by Logan Baldwin to give them a 7-0 lead.
The Panthers scored their only two runs of the game in the bottom of the fourth as Austin Smith led off the inning with a single and then scored on an RBI knock from freshman Chandler Copley.
Next up was freshman Gavin Whitt and he ripped a single into left field to score Zack Hall who had walked and make it a 7-2 game.
Tug Valley actually outhit Sherman 9-8 on the day as Braydeon Dotson, Conner Lackey, and Dakota Ooten each had two hits to lead the way, with one of Lackey's being a double.
"We're starting to hit the ball batter," coach Hall said. "Throughout the season I think 13 runs is the most we've scored all season. We've been shutout a couple times. Our hitting has been our weakness, but slowly and surely, it's coming. If we can get our bats going, we really have good enough pitching to win some games, especially come sectional time."
Lester and AJ Skeens each had two hits to pace the Tide. Both AJ and Avery Skeens led the way for Sherman with two RBIs while Tagilente had the RBI triple and Noyes had the RBI single. Jared Butcher also singled to round out the offense for the victors.
The win for Sherman gave them the edge in the season series over their sectional foe as they are now 2-1 on the season against Tug Valley. The Tide won the first game 6-0 back on March 18 in the Guyandotte Wooden Bat Classic at Man and then Tug won 7-2 on March 30 in Seth.
"We always talk about the sectionals game, it's definitely a big win," Petry said. "Especially since there are some sectional teams we aren't getting to play this year. So every sectional game we play is almost like our championship games, because we need the wins. We lost the last game against them, had some errors and messed some things up. So, we knew we needed to come out and get the win."
Sherman improved their season record to 6-10 while Tug Valley fell to 5-11.
SHS: 0 0 5 2 0 0 0 - 7 8 1
TVHS: 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 - 2 9 5
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.