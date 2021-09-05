WILLIAMSON — The Sherman Tide improved to 2-0 in the 2021 season on Friday night as head coach Kevin Buzzard's club defeated Tug Valley by the final score of 38-14 in a game payed at Lefty Hamilton Park in Williamson.
The contest was the first high school football game held at the former home of the Williamson Wolfpack in 11 years after some maintenance issues at Bob Brewer Stadium required Tug Valley to move the game from their home field on a short two day notice.
"It was a good hard fought game tonight, that's a god ball club over there and it's always a tough game with them," coach Buzzard said following the win. "We came out and just kept fighting, fighting, and fighting. And finally we got a few turnovers to go our way and that's what made a big difference."
The Tide capitalized on a blocked punt and four Panther turnovers in the win, as they limited Tug Valley sophomore quarterback Buddy Marcum to only 4 of 23 passing for 75 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.
"Our defensive coaches watched a lot of film and we had a great strategy coming into the game," Buzzard said. "Then these guys came out here and executed it. They just don't quit."
After a scoreless first quarter, Sherman took over possession deep in Tug Valley territory after the aforementioned blocked punt by senior Dalton Rollo and scored their first TD of the game on a two yard run from talented back C.J. Winnell to take the 6-0 lead early in the second period.
Later in the second quarter an interception from Tug Valley freshman linebacker Adam Slone brought the Panther fans to their feet and shifted the momentum to their side.
Third year TV head coach Hady Ford made a move at quarterback on the next possession as senior Nick Alley took a couple of snaps but back-to-back QB run plays resulted in a loss of yardage.
Marcum moved back to QB for the third down play but his pass was incomplete, and TV was forced to punt back to the Tide.
Sherman found the end zone for the second time on the ensuing possession thanks to a big play as QB Timothy Hager dropped back to pass and hit Andrew Simpson in stride and he took it 77 yards untouched for the score. Winnell's two-point try pushed the lead to 14-0, which was the scoring heading into halftime.
Coming out of the break coach Buzzard liked what he saw early on from his passing game and elected to take to the air again, as Hager hit Rollo on a 3rd and 7 and he took it 39 yards for the score as the Tide took the 20-0 lead.
"It was kind of hard there at the beginning to run the ball," Buzzard said. "They were packing the box and then we just started spreading them out and made a couple of big plays. Once we made a couple big plays our speed just took over."
Later in the third quarter Sherman got a defensive score as senior defensive back Austin Davies intercepted a Buddy Marcum pass and took it 15 yards to the house for the pick-six as his team took the 26-0 lead.
After another interception on the next Tug Valley possession, Winnell found paydirt for the second time of the game, this time from nine yards away as his team extended their lead to 32-0 early in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers finally found the end zone on their next possession as senior running back Tanner "Boo Boo" Kirk sliced his way down the field and then punched it into the end zone from one yard away to cut the lead to 32-6.
Kirk was a bright spot for Tug Valley in the loss as he ran 21 times for 146 yards and a touchdown.
Sherman wasted no time getting those points back however as on the ensuing kickoff Colby Buzzard showed off his speed and returned it 75 yards to the end zone for the special teams score and moved the lead to 38-6.
The Panthers got a garbage time score when Marcum hit Alley on a pass over the middle and he took it into the end zone from 20 yard away. Marcum found Tanner Urconis for the two-point try to reach the final tally of 38-14.
The total yardage was closer than the final score on the night as Sherman outgained TVHS 356 to 283 on the night. The Tide ran for 152 yards and passed for 204, while Tug Valley only threw for 73 but ran for 210.
Hager finished the night 10 of 19 passing for 204 yards and two TDs on the night while also rushing 12 times for 43 yards.
Winnell ran 13 times for 66 yards and two scores while Buzzard amassed 200 total yards of offense by running the ball five times for 59 yards, catching six passes for 73 yards, and his 75 yard kickoff return.
Defensively Sherman was paced by sophomore Joe Runion's seven tackles while Bradley Craze registered six. Davies picked off two passes in the secondary including the pick six while Hager also picked off a pass for the Tide.
For Tug Valley, Slone had a coming out party in only his second career game at the high school level as the freshman finished the game with 11 total tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
Alley was next on the stat sheet with eight tackles while Kirk followed him with seven stops including two tackles for loss.
Sherman improved to 2-0 on the season with the win and 8-10 in the all-time series against Tug Valley. The Tide are back in action on Friday night in another road contest at Riverview.
With the loss Tug Valley begins the season with an 0-2 record for the first time since 2009.
The Panthers will have a chance to right the ship and pick up their first win of the campaign on Friday night at home against Symmes Valley High School out of Willow Wood, Ohio. The Vikings are 3-0 entering the game which will be the first ever meeting between the two schools.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Bob Brewer Stadium in Naugatuck.
Score by Quarters
SHS (2-0): 0 14 12 12 - 38
TVHS (0-2): 0 0 0 14 - 14
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
S: 2 yard run Winnell (Buzzard PAT no good)
S: 77 yard pass Hager to Simpson (Winnell 2pt good)
Third Quarter
S: 39 yard pass Hager to Rollo (2pt no good)
S: 15 yard interception return Davies (2pt no good)
Fourth Quarter
S: 9 yard run Winnell (Buzzard PAT no good)
TV: 1 yard run Kirk (2pt no good)
S: 75 yard kickoff return Buzzard (2pt no good)
TV: 20 yard pass Marcum to Alley (Marcum to Urconis 2pt good)