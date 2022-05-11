SETH — Two times in Monday's Class A Region IV Section I elimination game Tug Valley had Sherman on the ropes as the Lady Tide were down to their last out.
The No. 1 seed Lady Tide never wavered however as they capitalized on timely hitting and a couple of Panther miscues to pull off an 8-7 come-from-behind win in eight innings to end Tug Valley's season and advance to the Sectional Championship on Tuesday against No. 3 seed Man.
"These girls never gave up," Sherman head coach Terri-Dawn Williams said after the win. "We had just fought back to tie it and then we had the bad sixth inning and gave up four runs, we could have easily hung our heads and gave up. But we just kept fighting. We talked all year about one at bat at a time and one base at a time. All it takes is one at bat to change the whole game. Tonight they believed in that and did what we had to to win."
Head coach Rocky Hall's Tug Valley squad jumped out to an early 2-0 lead as Amelya Wellman had a RBI single in the first and Autumn Hall followed her up with a RBI rip in the top of the second.
The score remained the same until the Sherman half of the fifth inning as nine-hole hitter Jada Samuel worked a two-out walk and then catcher Lauren Guthrie tied the game up with a solo blast to straightaway centerfield.
No. 4 seeded Tug Valley had an answer for Sherman however as Jessica Spaulding led the ensuing top of the sixth off with a double and then Tailyn Russell was able to reach on a fielders choice on a sac bunt to put two runners on base.
Sherman pitcher Chloe Treadway lost her control for the next few batters as back-to-back walks brought in Spaulding and then a hit batter scored Russell to put Tug back on top 4-2.
Treadway settled down to retire the next two hitters but Kinna Justice delivered a clutch two-out knock for Tug Valley that plated two more runs and put them on top 6-2.
Now three outs away from elimination Sherman needed to mount a fierce rally to keep their season alive.
Guthrie led the inning off with a single and then Hailea Skeens worked a walk to put two runners on base. Three-hitter Bailey Lafferty then grounded a fielders choice to third base but Guthrie was able to beat the flip to the bag at third to load up the bases.
Next up was Treadway and she delivered as she stroked a 2-2 pitch into the gap in left centerfield to send home a pair of runs and make the score 6-4.
After a strikeout for the first out of the inning, Sherman's Kenzi Rinchich lifted a sacrifice fly to left deep enough to score Lafferty and make it 6-5.
Now with two outs in the inning Tug Valley was just one out away from moving to their first sectional championship game this millennium.
The Panther faithful looked ready to celebrate as Summer Harvey dribbled a slow roller to second base that would have ended the game but the Tug two-bagger bobbled the ball allowing the tying run to score and send the game to extras.
The Lady Panthers once again had an answer to the Sherman come back as Hall then led the top of the eighth inning off with a solo blast to deep left field to put Tug back on top 7-6.
Hall went back to work in in the circle with a lead and quickly retired the first two Sherman hitters in the bottom of the inning.
The Tide refused to quit however as Skeens and Lafferty then delivered back-to-back doubles, the second of which scored Skeens, and they tied the game back up at seven apiece.
After an intentional walk to Treadway, Zoey Steele came up with the game on the line and delivered the winning hit as she ripped a single in the hole between short and third. The ball bounced away from the Panther left fielder and Lafferty scored with ease as the Tide faithful erupted with excitement.
"When we played Tug at their place earlier in the year Zoey (Steele) had the hit that won the game for us in the top of ninth inning," Williams said. "I feel very confident every time she steps in the box, she came through big for us tonight."
Treadway was the winning pitcher for Sherman as she stuck out six batters in her outing while Hall was the losing pitcher for Tug Valley. The WV State commit also finished her career with six Ks.
With the win Sherman keeps their season alive and improves to 16-8 while the loss for Tug Valley ends their season with a 16-14 mark.
The Tide will now host Man in the sectional championship on Tuesday at 6 p.m. A win for Man would clinch the sectional title for the Lady 'Billies while a Sherman dub would force a winner-take-all game on Wednesday.
Man is led by All-State pitcher Morgan Cooper who is one of the top pitchers in the Mountain State.
"She's one of the best pitcher in the state," Williams said. "We have to be patient and make her pitch to us. She does a really good job with locating. If we make her bring it down in the strike zone and we don't swing at that stuff at our shoulders then we can hit her pretty good."
Sherman defeated Man 2-0 in their lone regular season matchup on April 4.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 1 1 0 0 0 4 0 1 - 7 8 4
SHS: 0 0 0 0 2 0 4 2 - 8 9 3