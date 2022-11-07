NEWTOWN — A handful of Mingo Central soccer players from both the boys' and girls' squads received postseason accolades this past week for their play during the 2022 season.
The Mingo Central boys, who finished the 2022 season with an impressive 11-5-1 record against a tough schedule, had five players receive recognition.
Senior midfielder Kelan Wallace and forward Peyton Sansom were each named to the West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State team as they each garnered Second Team nods.
Wallace and Sansom were also named to the All-Region team for Region III, and they were joined on that squad by teammates Zachary Krise, Donovan Johnson and Jayden Powers. Krise was a goalie for the Miners while Johnson and Powers both played defense.
Wallace and Sansom were each named First Team on the All-Region squad while Krise, Johnson and Powers each landed on the Second Team.
The Mingo girls squad, which finished with a 7-13-2 record against a tough schedule, also had five girls represented on the two teams.
Senior midfielder Alyssa Davis was named Second Team All-State by the West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association, and she was joined by defender Dani Browning and goalie Autumn White, who were each named Honorable Mention.
Davis, Browning and White each garnered First Team nods for the All-Region III team while they were joined by Makeisha Harness, who was named Second Team, and leading goal scorer Bella Hall, who was named Honorable Mention.
The MCHS boys were coached this season by Richard Powers while the girls were led by Jeremy Davis.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.