Several area athletes from schools across Mingo County were recognized on the recently released All-Southern Soccer Teams for their play during the 2020 soccer season.
In total, 25 players were recognized on the three squads. Eight Mingo County athletes made the boys squad, six were named to the girls’ team, while 11 athletes were recognized on the middle school squad.
Gilbert 8th grader Kendan Trent was named the Player of the Year for the Middle School squad while head coach Jared Lester was recognized as Co-Coach of the Year.
Williamson’s Noah Newsome brought home the Sportsmanship Award while Tug Valley coach Greg Cantrell was named the Assistant Coach of the Year.
Here are all three of the All-Southern Soccer Teams in full:
All-Southern Boys Soccer Team
1st Team — ( Captain) Ian Gillespie F SCOTT . Carson Asbury F Scott. Kelan Wallace F Mingo Central. Adam Jewell F Tug Valley. Wade Setser F Scott. (Captain) — Evan Constant D Scott . Tanner Hale D Scott . Will Carpenter D LCHS. Cameron Watts D LCHS. Peyton Samson M Mingo Central . Keepers Justin May Mingo Central. Greg Howard Scott .
2nd team — Brandon Maynard F Man . Issac Setser M Scott. Luke Older M Scott. Jesse Justice F CRHS. Tucker Wellman F Mingo Central. Mason Hill M Scott. Aiden Amick M Logan . Jeremiah McNeeley D Logan. Nathan Prichard M CRHS. Joe McComis D Mingo Central. Tyler Woodruff M Mingo Central. (Captain) Christian Bartoe Tug Valley keeper. Keeper Conner hunting LCHS. Coach of the year- Zach Boyd Scott . Asst Coach Greg Cantrell Tug Valley. Player of the year — Carson Asbury Scott HS
All-Southern Girls Soccer Team
1st team — Peyton Ildertin — F Logan. Lilly Bias M Scott. (Captain) Kelle Henderson F LCHS . Megan Epling M Scott. Katie Long M LCHS . Imma Elkins D Logan. Madison cooper M Man. Chloe Hunter M Scott. Madison Mullins D Logan. Sara Kirk D Scott. Keeper — Jayden Elkins Scott.
2nd team — Holly Jarvis ( Captain) Tug valley. Karlie Carter D Tug Valley . Aller Albright M LCHS . Bailey Tudor LCHS Julie Campbell D CRHS . Morgan Evans M CRHS . Jodi Marcum F Tug Valley. Megan Adkins M Mingo Central. Amy Wellman M Mingo Central. Taylor Wellman D Mingo Central. Keeper — Madison Haugen
All-Southern Middle School Soccer Team
1st Team — (Captain)Kendan Trent — F Gilbert. Cammy Kovach — F Harts. Shannon Pelligrini F Duval. Addie Amick -M Logan. Evan Bryant -M Lenore. Jacob White-D Lenore. Issac Elia M -Williamson. Tucker Slone -M Williamson. Wyatt Edwards -M Duval . Drake Boatman D -GV. Austin Bishop-M Gilbert. Larissa Lee — CMS. Braden Pinin -D Duval. Ethan McNally GV — Keeper. Jacob Blankenship Gilbert — Keeper.
2nd Team ( captain) Haley Fleming F Harts. Derek Adkins-M GV. Nick Savage M Williamson. Jayden long D Logan . Sarah McAllister F Duval. Brady Little D Hamlin . Bella Cadd M Hamlin . Ethan Kirby F Hamlin. Jolene huff M MMS. Georgia Dalton D Harts . Scott Love D Gilbert. Garrett Adkins M GV. Gavin Stollings m GV. Keeper Issac Byrd Duval. Keeper Michael Hagy Williamson. Coach of year : Tim Bowie Duval — Black Diamond Conf. Champion. Jared Lester -Gilbert Mingo County co-champ. Sportsmanship of the year — Noah Newsome — Williamson Player of the year — Kendan Trent (Gilbert)
Note: This is year year six of the annual All-Southern soccer team. This team is chosen by Referee, Coach, and sports writer Greg Dillon along with Sports writer and coach Duane Estep. The team is made up of athletes from Boone, Lincoln, Logan, and Mingo Counties.