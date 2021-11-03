Several area athletes from schools across Mingo County were recognized on the 2021 All-Southern West Virginia Soccer Team, which was released last week.
Williamson 8th grade goalkeeper Michael Hagy was recognized for his play in 2021 as he was named the Goalie of the Year. He helped lead the Wolfpack to an undefeated season and a Mingo County Championship as they outscored opponents 58-1.
Chapmanville’s Jonathan Ferrell was named the 2021 Player of the Year while Sean O’Donoghue of Hamlin was named Coach of the Year after he led his team to a 7-3 record and a Lincoln County championship.
Hamlin’s Gracie Ross was also named the Defender of the Year.
Hamlin standout Julien Wade was named co-captain for the First Team while Kenzie Spence of Hamlin was named captain of the Second Team.
Here is the entire 2021 All-Southern Soccer Team in full:
First Team: Jonathan Ferrell (captain)–F — CMS; Julien Wade (co captain)–F — Hamlin; Bryce Hagy–F — Williamson; Ivan Varela–M — Williamson; Nick Savage–M — Williamson; Katie Conley–F — CMS; Zara O’Donoghue–F — Hamlin; Jacob White–F — Lenore; Gracie Rose D — Hamlin; Eva Monroe-D — Burch; Ashley Adkins–D — GV; Collin Williams–F-MMS; (utility) Kameron Church–F-Duval; (utility) Isaac Byrd–M — Duval; (utility) Casandra Ooten–M — Logan; (utility) Greyson Deviese–D — Duval; Goalie — Michael Hagy — Williamson; (utility goalie) Ethan King — MMS;
Second Team: (Captain) Kenzie Spence–F-Hamlin; Sawyer Heflin–F — Lenore; Noah Newsome–M — Williamson; Erica Porter–D — Harts; Izzy Kirk–M — Harts; Alyssa Akers–D — MMS; Tucker Breedlove–M — MMS; Ashton Evans–D — Lenore; Amy Spaulding–M — Lenore; Dayton Moore–D — Lenore; Payton Moore–D — Lenore; Kinley Bragg–M-GV; Hunter Wolford–M — LMS; Paislee Adkins–M-Duval; Emma Black–D-Hamlin; Neil Bragg–M-GV; William Carter–D — Hamlin; Karli Thompson–M-LMS; Emna Sheppard — M — LMS; Goalie Adalyn Belcher — Burch; Gave Wiley — Harts;
Player of the Year: Jonathan Ferrell — Chapmanville Middle School
Coach of the Year: Sean O’Donoghue — Hamlin; Stevie Wilburn — MMS;
Assistant of the Year: Jamie Heflin — Lenore; JL Frye — Hamlin;
Defender of the Year: Gracie Ross — Hamlin;
Goalie of the Year: Michael Hagy — Williamson;
Sportsmanship of the Year: Jaylin Maynard — Burch;
Best Ball Boy: Ryker Reed Monroe
Note: This is year year seven of the annual All-Southern soccer team. This team is chosen by local referee Greg Dillon along with coach Duane Estep with input from area coaches. The team is made up of athletes from Boone, Lincoln, Logan, and Mingo Counties.