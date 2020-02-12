The College Football National Signing Day for recruits in the Class of 2020 was held on Wednesday, Feb. 5 and several area athletes from all four area schools signed to continue their football careers while also gaining a college education.
The Belfry Pirates and Mingo Central Miners each had two players sign to continue their football careers while Tug Valley and Phelps high schools each had one player ink.
Belfry center Ethan Wolford inked with the University of Charleston while linebacker John Ashurst pledged his services to Centre College while Mingo Central wide receiver Drew Hatfield signed with Glenville State and linebacker Preston Dingess inked with Concord.
For Tug Valley, offensive lineman Jared Webb signed with a Division 1 school as he inked with the Morehead State Eagles. Down at Phelps, offensive lineman Randy Conway decided to keep his talents close to home as he committed to the University if Pikeville.