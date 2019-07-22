WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Road Runners Club is hosting its first event since the Hatfield and McCoy Marathon last month as the seventh annual Kickin’ Butt for Crohn’s Jean Stanley Memorial 5K and 1-mile walk is scheduled for this Friday, July 26, at 7 p.m.
The event, which was started in 2013, is a fundraiser to help the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.
The race has been dubbed the Jean Stanley Memorial for the past couple of years in honor of Jean Stanley, the late mother of Road Runner Club member Tonya Cool. Stanley battled Crohn’s throughout her entire life.
Crohn’s disease is an inflammatory bowel disease that causes chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract.
It is estimated to affect 3 million Americans and can occur at any age but is most often diagnosed in adolescents and adults between the ages of 20 and 30.
Last year’s race was highly successful as over 220 runners and walkers signed up for the two events and helped contribute to the great cause.
David Patrick Lockard won last year’s event, with an impressive time of 19.72 seconds. Lockard, who is from Hampton, Virginia ran the race with her friend Susan Hagle. Hagle, who battles Crohn’s Disease, has ran the race all six years so far.
Lockard said Hagle had her gallbladder removed last year but still wanted to run in the race, so they rescheduled a yearly camping trip so that they could do the race and contribute to a cause that means so much to so many.
Registration for the race is a $20 fee for the 5K or the 1-mile walk if you pre-register and it will move up to $25 on the day of the race, while kids 14 and under will receive $5 off.
The race starts at the Williamson Field House, goes up and down Sunset Boulevard, up Beech Street and through the back streets of West End to the Fairview Cemetery, spills back out on old U.S. 52 to the stoplight at the cutthrough on 119, past the water tower and back down the hill into West End to the finish line at Lefty Hamilton Park.
Each participant will receive a unique finisher medal and a t-shirt while awards will be given out for various age groups in both the male and female divisions.
Kids ages 11 and under will also be able to run in the kid’s race free of charge. The kid’s race is a 100-yard dash.
Race day registration will be from 5 to 6:45 at the Williamson Field House.
You can pre-register at the historic Coal House or the Williamson Health and Wellness Center on Second Avenue in Williamson or online by visiting the Kickin’ Butt for Crohn’s event page on Facebook and following the registration link.
Jarrid McCormick is a sports reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.