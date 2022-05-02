NAUGATUCK — Heading into the fourth inning on Monday night at Tug Valley the Chapmanville faithful had not had much to cheer for as they trailed the Lady Panthers 5-1.
That changed in a hurry as the Lady Tigers erupted for seven runs in the top of the fourth inning as they surged past Tug Valley to capture a 10-6 on Senior Night for the Lady Panthers.
“Super comeback by the girls tonight,” longtime Chapmanville head coach Ronnie Ooten said after the win. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better, that’s what I told the kids after the game. To fall down like that and battle back, every time I looked we were getting a big hit or three up and three down on defense. I’m ticked to death with it, they played good ball.”
Brook Christian and Erica Sigmon got the rally started in the fourth as Christian doubled and then Sigmon singled to put two runners on base. Baylee Belcher and Erin Adkins then followed them with back-to-back singles to score both runners as they cut the Tug lead in half at 5-3.
After a groundout moved Belcher and pinch runner Laken Parks to second and third a passed ball allowed Belcher to scurry home and score. During the play Tug catcher Emily Hatfield tried to flip the ball back to pitcher Autumn Hall to tag out Belcher but the ball bounced away which allowed Parks to also come in and tie the game at five apiece.
The Lady Tigers weren’t done there as Claire Dingess worked a walk and leadoff hitter Emma Muncy reached on a fielders choice to put two runners back on base.
Sydney Belcher then dribbled a RBI single back up the middle into centerfield which allowed Dingess to come around and give Chapmanville their first lead of the day at 6-5.
Catcher Ashleigh Mahon came up next and drilled the second double of the inning for the Lady Tigers which sent Belcher and Muncy in to push their lead to 8-5.
Head coach Rocky Hall’s Lady Panthers got a run bac in the bottom of the sixth when Autumn Hall led the inning off with a hard single to left field, advanced to second on a throwing error by the left fielder, and then scurried home after another error by the Lady Tiger second baseman to trim the lead to 8-6.
Chapmanville got that run right back and added another for some insurance in the ensuing 7th inning as Baylee Belcher doubled in a run and then Adkins sent her home with a single to push the lead back to four at 10-6.
Freshman hurler Chloe Murphy then took care of business in the seventh inning as the leadoff batter reached but she then retired the next three hitters in order.
Murphy picked up the win as she went all seven innings and allowed six runs, two earned, on eight hits with six Ks and two walks. Hall took the loss for Tug Valley as she went 3.1 innings in the circle and allowed six runs on five hits with three Ks and two walks.
Tug Valley jumped ahead early on in the game as they loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the first inning and cleanup hitter Amelya Wellman delivered a two RBI double to give them a 2-0 lead. That was all they could muster in the inning however as they ended up stranding the bases loaded.
The Lady Panthers extended their lead their next time at bat as Cassidy Griffey singled and then motored home to score after a throwing error to make it 3-0. Wellman then came through with another clutch hit as she came up next and drilled a two-out double to left to score Hatfield and make it 4-0 Tug.
The Lady Tigers scored their first run in the top of the third inning when Dingess worked a walk and then came in to score on a double to center off the bat of Muncy to make it 4-1.
The lead went right back to four runs in the bottom of the inning as Kinna Justice reached on an error and then came into score to make it 5-1 after a throwing error by the Tiger catcher following a bunt from Karlie Carter later in the inning.
The Lady Tigers pounded 10 hits on the day, with four of their being of the extra base variety.
“We hit the ball like that nobody is going to beat us,” Ooten said. “I’m telling you they ain’t going to do it. But you know how this game goes.”
Baylee Belcher and Erin Adkins each had two hits including a double and both knocked in two runs. Mahon and right fielder Brooke Christian also legged out doubles with Mahon driving in two runs.
Wellman led Tug Valley with three hits, all doubles, and three RBIs while Hall singled, doubles, and scored two runs. Cassidy Griffey, Megan Griffey, and Hatfield each had singles to round out the offense for Tug.
The win for Chapmanville is their third straight as they improves to 13-7 on the season while Tug Valley fell to 13-11.
Score by Innings
CRHS: 0 0 1 7 0 0 2 — 10 10 6
TVHS: 2 2 1 0 0 1 0 — 6 8 2