GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates jumped out to an early 14-0 lead against 5A Pulaski County in Friday’s season opener at Haywood Stadium, but the visiting Maroons went on a 34-0 spurt and away with a win by the final of 34-21.
Two second-half fumbles by Belfry as well as a blocked punt that resulted in a Pulaski County touchdown helped the visitors overcome a 14-7 halftime deficit to take the ARH Bowl Trophy back to Somerset.
“They got a little momentum going, and we got a little tired, but the bottom line is they outplayed us for almost three quarters,” Belfry coach Philip Haywood said.
“Offensively, I thought we had a couple of opportunities, and we misfired there in the second half. But I think we played hard and our kids showed some promise. And for us, we’ve got to take this as a learning experience and just keep getting a little better each day.”
The Pirates got the ball first to start the game and put together one of their patented long drives on their first possession of the season.
Belfry rumbled down the field behind their offensive line going 73 yards over 14 plays, capping off the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run by Caden Woolum to the corner of the end zone.
Senior kicker Aidan McCoy sank the PAT after Woolum’s score as Belfry took the 7-0 lead with 5:15 left in the first.
On the six-plus-minute drive, Belfry converted two 4th-down conversions to keep the drive alive, first a 4th and 1 at their own 36 yard line and the second being a 4th and 6 as freshman QB Chase Varney hit fellow freshman Ace Caudill on a short pass for the first.
Building off of the momentum of their offense, the Belfry defense went to work as they forced Pulaski County to turn the ball over on downs on their first two possessions of the game.
After stopping the Maroons on a 4th down run near midfield early in the second quarter, Belfry freshman Caudill broke a long run as he raced 49 yards down the left sideline for the score as BHS took the 14-0 lead with with 10:21 left in the first half.
Pulaski County finally broke through against the Belfry defense late in the first half as QB Brysen Dugger hit Chandler Godby for a 12-yard scoring strike to cap off a six-play, 81-yard drive and make the score 14-7 going into the half.
The Maroons got the ball first to start the second half, and the Belfry defense looked poised to get their fourth 4th down stop of the game to that point, but Dugger came up big and converted on a 4th and long, hitting Harris Denmeyer for a 30-yard score in the right corner of the end zone.
The PAT was true, and the game was knotted up at 14 apiece with 9:24 left in the third.
The Pirates looked to answer on their ensuing possession as they took the ball and was moving it down the field into Maroon territory.
The drive came to an end at the Pulaski County 16-yard line, however, as freshman back Cayden Varney, who was in for an injured Woolum, mishandled a handoff, and the fumble was jumped on by Pulaski.
The Maroons capitalized on the Belfry mistake as they went down the field in eight plays and took their first lead of the game at 21-14 on a 4-yard run by Dugger with 3:29 left in the third.
On the ensuing Belfry possession, things got worse for the Pirate faithful as they once again put the ball on the turf on the third play of the drive.
Pulaski recovered the ball on the BHS 15-yard line and proceeded to punch it in in just three plays as Cody Nichols ran it in from five yards away to give the Maroons a 28-14 lead with 1:02 in the third.
Coach John L. Hines’ club put the final nail in Belfry’s coffin early in the fourth quarter when Jerricho Dixon blocked a Jake Varney punt and was able to return it 21 yards for a special teams touchdown. Ethan Idlewine’s PAT was no good as Pulaski took a 34-14 lead with 7:57 left.
Belfry refused to quit and was able to move the ball down the field on their final possession and get back into the end zone on a one-yard sneak from Chase Varney. McCoy’s PAT was once again good as the score was cut its final margin of 34-21 with 3:03 to go.
Belfry ran 47 plays on offense and gained a total of 335 yards with 285 of those yards on the ground with 50 in the air. Pulaski ran 54 plays for 332 yards, with 198 of their yards coming on 14-27 passing from the arm of Dugger. He threw for two TDs and ran for another with 41 yards on the ground.
Winning the MVP performance for Belfry was Caudill, who had a monster game in his first high school game for the red and white. The youngster ran the ball 12 times for 164 yards and a score.
Dre Young added 20 carries for 75 yards from his fullback spot while Woolum had nine yards and a TD on six carries before leaving with a leg injury early in the second half.
Chase Varney ran seven times for 24 yards and a late score and also completed 2-5 passes for 50 yards. Tight end Steven Banks caught one pass for 43 yards to lead BHS.
Chase Varney was one of five freshmen who started for Belfry in the game. He started on offense along with Caudill in the backfield and Bo Wolford at the right tackle spot while Cayden Varney and Aidan Burke were the two freshmen starting in the secondary on defense.
“We do have some youth out there, but I think at the same time they’ll grow and they’ll get better,” Haywood said. “We’ve got some seniors and juniors that are going to play into it and lead them along. It’s a process, give us a little time.”
The Pirates will remain at home this Friday night for the annual Pike County Bowl as they will host Bourbon County and former standout David Jones. Kickoff for that contest is set for approximately 8:30 p.m. at Haywood Stadium.
PCHS (1-0): 0 7 21 6 — 34
BHS: (0-1): 7 7 0 7 — 21
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
B: 7-yard run by Caden Woolum (McCoy kick) 5:15
Second Quarter
B: 49-yard run by Ace Caudill (McCoy kick) 10:21
PC: Brysen Dugger 12-yard pass to Chandler Godby (Idlewine kick) 1:19
Third Quarter
PC: Dugger 30-yard pass to Harris Denmeyer (Idlewine kick) 9:24
PC: 4-yard run Dugger (Idlewine kick) 3:29
PC: 5-yard run Cody Nichols (Idlewine kick) 1:02
Fourth Quarter
PC: Jerricho Dixon blocked punt for TD (Idlewine kick no good) 7:57
B: 1- yard run Chase Varney (McCoy kick) 3:03