GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates jumped out to an early 14-0 lead against 5A Pulaski County in Friday’s season opener at Haywood Stadium, but the visiting Maroons went on a 34-0 spurt and away with a win by the final of 34-21.

Two second-half fumbles by Belfry as well as a blocked punt that resulted in a Pulaski County touchdown helped the visitors overcome a 14-7 halftime deficit to take the ARH Bowl Trophy back to Somerset.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

