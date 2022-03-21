CHARLESTON — If Reece Carden’s name was not known by basketball fans across the Mountain State before Wednesday, it certainly is now.
The 6-foot-2 junior from Scott (17-9) capped off Wednesday’s morning session at the West Virginia Boys State Basketball Tournament with a bang as his floater with one second to play sent his No. 7 seed Skyhawks past sectional rival and No. 2 seed Logan with a thrilling 65-63 win in the Class AAA quarterfinals.
“I’m so proud of these guys,” Scott coach Shawn Ballard said. “It’s the first time we’ve been to the state tournament in nine years and we get paired up with a rival that beat us three times in the season. But these guys trusted in the game plan and trusted their development throughout the year…to go out there and get it done and see it payoff, it’s just special.”
The win puts Scott (17-9) into Friday’s state semifinals against No. 3 Fairmont Senior (22-3).
Logan, making its first trip to the state tourney in 10 years, saw its season come to a close at 23-3.
Carden was the game’s leading scorer in the win as he poured in 26 points, 17 in the second half, to go along with seven rebounds and propelled his team to the semifinals.
“Shots from three really didn’t fall for me today but I knew towards the end of the game I had to get focused and get my shot right. So I focused in more on getting to the rim and started making shots down the stretch,” Carden said. “On that lost shot I knew they were going to try and double-team me. I knew that if I drove left on the defenders hip I could spin between them and have a shot to win the game.”
The game was tight from start to finish as the largest lead for either team in the game was six by Logan after Scotty Browning’s jumper gave them a 61-55 lead with 3:28 to play.
Three quick points from Carden cut the Logan lead down to 61-58 but the Wildcats quickly pushed it back to five at 63-58 after a bucket from Jaxon Cogar with 1:50 to play.
Carden however drilled his third 3-pointer the next trip down the floor to cut the Wildcat lead down to two at 63-61 with 1:30 left on the clock.
Logan did not take care of the ball down the stretch as Isaac Setser came up with a key steal for Scott and took it coast to coast to the other end to knot the game up at 61 apiece with 1:09 to play.
During the final minute of action Logan coach Zach Green called two timeouts as his team seemed to have plans on holding for the final shot but the Skyhawks forced another Logan turnover with 35 seconds to go which set up Carden’s heroics.
“You’ve got to tip your hat off to Scott,” Coach Green said. “They hit shots tonight and we didn’t execute down the stretch. That was the big difference in the game. We had a little bit of breathing room late in the game and couldn’t get the ball in bounds. We just didn’t execute and that’s what cost us the game.”
The win for Scott was their first over Logan in four tries this season as the Wildcats won 98-64 on Dec. 14, 75-52 on Jan. 14, and 64-46 on March 4 in the sectional championship.
“There was no pressure to us coming into today,” Carden said. “They had all the pressure on them, they were the 2 seed and supposed to win…but we just came out and hit shots and did what we had to do to win.”
Coach Green, who led Logan to the state tournament as a senior in 2004 after transferring from Scott, was making his first appearance in Charleston in his six years as head coach. He said that the loss was difficult to take, especially considering the history between he and the two schools.
“It’s difficult,” Green. “Especially a good basketball team that is well coached. This is my sixth year coaching and my first loss to Scott. It’s a tough one to have here…but we have had a tremendous season and I’m very proud of these young men.”
Logan had a balanced attack offensively as four players scored in double-figures led by Cogar’s 18 points and seven rebounds. Garrett Williamson filled the stat sheet with 17 points, seven assists, and six rebounds while Browning followed with 12 and Aidan Slack scored 10.
Senior Jackson Tackett played his last game for Logan and finished with six points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with 5:03 to go in the game. He had played for Man in last year’s state tourney, helping lead the Hillbillies to the Class A state championship.
Jayden Sharps was next on the scoresheet for Scott as he poured in 14 points off the bench, including four big treys, and Setser also reached double-figures with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Scott came out hot to start the game as they led 22-17 after the first quarter of play and had a 32-31 advantage at halftime. Logan outscored the Hawks 17-15 in the third to take a 48-47 lead into the fourth.