MADISON — On Dec. 16, Reece Carden’s 33 points moved Scott (1-1) past Parkersburg (0-3) 61-58 during Scott’s home-opening nail biter.
“I thought our execution down the stretch was really good. Our bigs were very productive tonight — that was a big difference in Saturday versus tonight,” said Scott’s coach Shawn Ballard.
Parkersburg started strong as they took a 14-9 lead into the second quarter.
Kadin Clemons snagged multiple rebounds during the early part of the game, and that allowed the Skyhawks to extend possessions which helped them rally back to tie the game at 26 heading into halftime.
Carden really started to get going in quarter three, as he had 15 of his 33 points during that frame.
Parkersburg led by three points at the start of the fourth quarter.
The game remained back-and-forth for the entire fourth quarter, as both teams continued to make big plays.
Scott had multiple chances to close out the game at the free=throw line, but some misses down the stretch allowed Parkersburg to stay in it until the end.
With around two seconds left in the game and Scott leading by two points, Skyhawk sophomore Tyler Walls drew a charge to end Parkersburg’s possession and secure Scott’s first victory of the season.
“He deserves to make plays like that. He’s a guy that probably averaged less than three minutes a game on JV as a freshman, and now he’s in the varsity rotation. We’re putting him out on the floor down the stretch because we trust him to make the right plays,” Ballard said about Walls.
Reece Carden spoke about his team’s victory.
“That was a huge win for the program and community, and it was well needed for sure. We had to bounce back from East Fairmont, we were more conditioned tonight, we were a little out of shape game one. Tonight, we came out and executed, we got into our action sets and we came out with a win,” he said.
S: Carden 33, Sharps 9, Byrnside 6, Adkins 5, Setser 5, Walls 3.
P: Cyrus 18, Rodriguez 13, Fleming 8, Stanley 7, Dailey 5, A. Stalnaker 3, Wilson 2, M. Stalnaker 2.
