MADISON — On Dec. 16, Reece Carden’s 33 points moved Scott (1-1) past Parkersburg (0-3) 61-58 during Scott’s home-opening nail biter.

“I thought our execution down the stretch was really good. Our bigs were very productive tonight — that was a big difference in Saturday versus tonight,” said Scott’s coach Shawn Ballard.

