DANVILLE- Cambri Barker and Ava Sampson combined to throw a no-hitter for the Lady Hawks during their home 15-1 mercy rule defeat of Mingo Central on Wednesday, allowing Scott to advance into the semifinals of the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 Softball Tournament.
“That one feels pretty good, anytime you beat somebody 15-1 you kind of enjoy that,” said Scott’s coach Eric Harper.
Mingo Central scored their sole run of the game in the first inning to secure an early lead.
Scott responded with three of their own in the bottom half of that inning to regain control.
The Lady Hawks added a run in the second inning, four runs in the third inning, and seven runs in the fourth in route to their 15-1 victory.
Barker and Tatum Halley both homered for Scott during the game, with Scott’s Sampson and Dailan Adkins securing extra base hits.
Barker, Sampson, Jakayla Gaiter, Kaleigh Ellis and Natalie Green tallied multiple hits for Scott during the win.
Harper praised his team’s performance at the plate in the fourth inning.
“I think they only had two errors, usually you see seven runs in an inning and they had a bunch of errors, but we hit the ball hard that inning,” said Harper. “We had a layoff there, we haven’t played since we played at Hoover last Thursday. Its been a long time, and I was a little worried about that, but these girls started seeing some pitches and we got rolling after that."
Harper spoke on his team’s mindset heading into their home matchup with Logan.
“We’ve got to get that one tomorrow, it's going to be a big one. We’re one and one against them. Logan’s got a really good team this year, they’ve got a freshman pitcher and she throws really well. It will be a fight down here, and it usually is,” concluded Harper.
Mingo Central’s coach Patrick Cline spoke following the loss.
“We’ve got to show up, its tournament time,” Cline said.
Cline shared his thoughts on how his team can bounce back in the loser's bracket.
“It’s a matter of getting the girls to believe in themselves and learn how to win. They’re a hard bunch of kids, they try hard, and they’ve just got to clean up their mistakes,” added Cline.
Mingo Central will travel to Chapmanville for a matchup tomorrow in an elimination game as Scott is set to play host to Logan with a berth in the championship game on the line.
