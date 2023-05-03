Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20230510-cvn-ladyhawks02.JPG
Buy Now

Mingo Central's Aubrey Plummer fires off a pitch.

 Matthew Britton | HD Media

DANVILLE- Cambri Barker and Ava Sampson combined to throw a no-hitter for the Lady Hawks during their home 15-1 mercy rule defeat of Mingo Central on Wednesday, allowing Scott to advance into the semifinals of the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 Softball Tournament.

“That one feels pretty good, anytime you beat somebody 15-1 you kind of enjoy that,” said Scott’s coach Eric Harper.

You can reach Matthew Britton @mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on twitter @mbrittonhdmedia

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings