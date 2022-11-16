Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20221116-cvn-scott01.JPG
Buy Now

Scott’s Preston Cooper (22) fields a handoff.

 Matthew Britton | HD Media

MADISON — No. 4-seeded Scott found itself trailing 21-7 during its Class AA home playoff contest Friday night, but the Skyhawks heated up at the right time to edge No. 13 East Fairmont 35-31.

To start the game, East Fairmont’s quarterback Ian Crookshanks found receiver Hoyt Michael for a 45-yard touchdown pass.

You can reach Matthew Britton at mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on Twitter @mbrittonhdmedia.

Tags

Recommended for you