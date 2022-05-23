SOUTH CHARLESTON — The WVSSAC State Softball Tournament, which will be played at Little Creek Park in South Charleston, will be played May 25-26.
All of the Class AAA games will be played at Craft Field while the Class AA & A games will be played at “The Rock”.
All three tournaments will be double-elimination.
*WVSSAC STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class AAA
Game 1 — John Marshall (21-8) vs. Jefferson (27-5) — Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.
Game 2 — St. Albans (24-5) vs. Lincoln County (23-4) — 30 minutes after Game 1
Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser — Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.
Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner — 30 minutes after game 3
Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser — Thursday, 9:30 a.m.
Game 6 — Championship, Thursday, 2 p.m.
Game 7 — If necessary
Class AA
Game 1 — Oak Glen (26-2) vs. Herbert Hoover (21-3) — Wednesday, 9:45 a.m.
Game 2 — Shady Spring (20-4) vs. Winfield (24-7) — 30 minutes after Game 2
Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser — Wednesday, 4:45 p.m.
Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner — 30 minutes after game 3
Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser — Thursday, 9:45 a.m.
Game 6 — Championship, Thursday, 2:15 p.m.
Game 7 — If necessary
Class A
Game 1 — St. Marys (19-8) vs. Petersburg (17-2) — Wednesday, 9:45 a.m.
Game 2 — Midland Trail (13-10) vs. Wahama (26-2) — 30 minutes after Game 2
Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser — Wednesday, 4:45 p.m.
Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner — 30 minutes after game 3
Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser — Thursday, 9:45 a.m.
Game 6 — Championship, Thursday, 2:15 p.m.
Game 7 — If necessary
*(The home team will be determined by a coin flip for all games except Game 6)