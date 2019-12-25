The schedule has been revealed for the 2020 Hatfield and McCoy Shootout and for the first time in its 18-year existence the will be held somewhere other than the Williamson Fieldhouse.
The annual event will be held for the first time ever at Mingo Central High School on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11, 2020.
According to members of the event staff, they could not get an agreement worked out with the Williamson Park Board, who controls the usage of the Fieldhouse. The tournament will once again see 10 games played over a two day span as 15 teams will make the trek to Miner Mountain. Mingo Central and Tug Valley will each play games on both Friday and Saturday while local teams Phelps and Belfry will be playing on Friday and Saturday respectively.
Here is the complete schedule for the 18th annual Hatfield and McCoy Shootout in full:
Friday, Jan. 10
Beth Haven vs. Scott, 5 p.m.
Hurricane vs. Westside, 6:30 p.m.
Phelps at Mingo Central, 8 p.m.
Tug Valley vs. Wyoming East, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Wayne vs. Beth Haven, 1:30 p.m.
Scott vs. East Ridge, 3 p.m.
South Charleston vs. Shelby Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Spring Valley vs. Wyoming East, 6 p.m.
Tug Valley vs. Pikeville, 7:30 p.m.
Belfry at Mingo Central, 9 p.m.